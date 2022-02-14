ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Asymmetric nuclear matter in relativistic mean-field models with isoscalar- and isovector-meson mixing

By Tsuyoshi Miyatsu, Myung-Ki Cheoun, Koichi Saito
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Using the relativistic mean-field model with nonlinear couplings between the isoscalar and isovector mesons, we study the properties of isospin-asymmetric nuclear matter. Not only the vector mixing, $\omega_{\mu}\omega^{\mu}\mathbf{\rho}_{\nu}\mathbf{\rho}^{\nu}$, but also the quartic interaction due to the...

arxiv.org

