ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Evolution of the long-period pulsar GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3

By Ali Arda Gencali, Unal Ertan, M. Ali Alpar
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The long-period ($P = 1091$ s) of the recently discovered pulsar GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3 can be attained by neutron stars evolving with fallback discs and magnetic dipole moments of a few $10^{30}$ G cm$^3$ at ages greater than $\sim 2 \times 10^5$ yr...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Hubble Space Telescope spots an 'oddball' starburst

The Hubble Space Telescope snapped a stellar look at a strange cosmic starburst. In a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 shines in a cloud of bright light and red clouds. The tiny, irregularly-shaped galaxy, which lies in the constellation Pictor about 17 million light-years away from Earth, is what the European Space Agency has described as a "cosmic oddball."
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of a Faraway Galactic Trio

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope recently snapped a photo of three starry galaxies that appear as if they are interacting with each other. In the picture's upper right corner, two of the galaxies slightly resemble the outline of Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise. Since Hubble was launched in 1990, it...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulsar#Evolution#Mnras
Scientific American

Astronomers Find First Ever Rogue Black Hole Adrift in the Milky Way

These are boom times for astronomers hunting black holes. The biggest ones—supermassive black holes that can weigh billions of suns—have been found at the centers of most every galaxy, and we have even managed to image one. Meanwhile, researchers now routinely detect gravitational waves rippling through the universe from smaller merging black holes. Closer to home, we have witnessed the dramatic celestial fireworks produced when the Milky Way’s own supermassive black hole and its more diminutive cousins feed on gas clouds or even entire stars. Never before, though, have we seen a long-predicted phenomenon: an isolated black hole drifting aimlessly through space, born and flung out from the collapsing core of a massive star.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

Astronomers have found a planet that could support life

A new study led by University College London (UCL) has recently identified a ring of planetary debris with moon-size structures orbiting a white dwarf star located 117 light years away from the Earth. The scientists believe that these 65 evenly spaced clouds of planetary debris that are orbiting the white dwarf every 25 hours could be kept in such a precise arrangement by a nearby planet located in the “habitable zone” of the star, where the temperature may be right for water and thus life to exist. This is the first time that a potentially life-supporting planet has been found orbiting a white dwarf.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Scientists discover new Earth-like planet around the closest star to our Sun

Proxima d is one of the lightest exoplanets discovered so far. A new planet has been discovered in our galactic neighborhood. A team of astronomers has found evidence of a third planet orbiting around the nearest star to our Solar System, Proxima Centauri. Due to its relative proximity (hence the name!) to Earth, this mysterious star system is an ideal target for a future mission to explore a world beyond the boundaries of our own stellar system.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Team confirms existence of new Earth Trojan asteroid

An International team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

“Three Supermassive Monsters” –At the Core of One of the Largest Galaxies in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

Massive galaxies like our Milky Way and Andromeda typically consist of hundreds of billions of stars and host a single, central black hole with a mass of several million up to several 100 million solar masses at their centers. In 2019, an international research team led by scientists from Göttingen and Potsdam proved for the first time that the irregular galaxy NGC 6240, the Starfish Galaxy, contains three supermassive black holes, the remnant of mergers between three smaller galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

2nd Trojan Asteroid Sharing Earth's Orbit Discovered by Astronomers

An international team of astronomers has confirmed the existence of a second Trojan Asteroid classified as the 2020 XL5. Toni Santana-Ros has led the team of astronomers from University of Alicante and Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona in making this discovery. Existence of the Trojan asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Astronomers Discover New Planet Orbiting Sun’s Closest Star

A team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) in Chile have found evidence of another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. Proxima Centauri is located over four light-years away. The newly discovered planet, named Proxima d, orbits Proxima Centauri...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

AstroSat Detection of a Quasi-periodic Oscillation at ~ 42 Hz in Cygnus X-2

We report the results of AstroSat observations of Cygnus X-2 during February 2016. The source's power density spectrum generated using LAXPC data revealed the presence of a prominent Quasi-periodic Oscillation (QPO) at $\sim42$ Hz with broadband continuum noise at lower frequencies at $\sim10$ Hz. The large effective area of LAXPC at $\gtrsim$30 keV allowed for an unprecedented study of the energy dependence of the QPO and the broad noise continuum. The fractional r.m.s increases with energy, and its shape is similar for both the QPO and the continuum noise, suggesting a common radiative origin. However, while the QPO exhibits hard time lags, with the high energy photons lagging the low ones by a few milliseconds, the continuum noise shows the opposite behavior. The photon spectrum from SXT and LAXPC in $0.7-30$ keV band comprises the soft component from a disc and a hard Comptonized component from a hot corona. While the energy dependence of the r.m.s shows that the QPO and the continuum noise variability are dominated by the Comptonized component, the change in sign of the time-lag suggests that the dynamic origin of the QPO may be in the disk while the noise continuum may originate from the corona.
SCIENCE
tufts.edu

Astronomers Find Burned Out Galaxies in Ancient Universe

A team of astronomy researchers has discovered a surprising fact from the first couple of billion years of the universe: there were at least some large groups of galaxies that were already burning out at the time, contrary to the general pattern of galaxies having vigorous star formation then. The...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Pulsar Observations at Low Frequencies: Applications to Pulsar Timing and Solar Wind Models

Efforts are underway to use high-precision timing of pulsars in order to detect low-frequency gravitational waves. A limit to this technique is the timing noise generated by dispersion in the plasma along the line of sight to the pulsar, including the solar wind. The effects due to the solar wind vary with time, influenced by the change in solar activity on different time scales, ranging up to $\sim 11$ years for a solar cycle. The solar wind contribution depends strongly on the angle between the pulsar line of sight and the solar disk, and is a dominant effect at small separations. Although solar wind models to mitigate these effects do exist, they do not account for all the effects of the solar wind and its temporal changes. Since low-frequency pulsar observations are most sensitive to these dispersive delays, they are most suited to test the efficacy of these models and identify alternative approaches. Here, we investigate the efficacy of some solar wind models commonly used in pulsar timing using long-term, high-cadence data on 6 pulsars taken with the Long Wavelength Array, and compare them with an operational solar wind model. Our results show that stationary models of the solar wind correction are insufficient to achieve the timing noise desired by pulsar timing experiments, and we need to use non-stationary models, which are informed by other solar wind observations, to obtain accurate timing residuals.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy