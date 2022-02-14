ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Role of the companion lensing galaxy in the CLASS gravitational lens B1152+199

By M. Zhang, Q. Yuan, J.-Y. Liu, L. Zhang
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We reinvestigate the Cosmic Lens All-Sky Survey (CLASS) gravitational lens B1152+199 using archived Hubble Space Telescope (HST) data and Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) data. A consistent luminosity ratio within effective radius between the host galaxy and the X-galaxy is measured from HST tri-band images, which leads to a mass ratio...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of a Faraway Galactic Trio

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope recently snapped a photo of three starry galaxies that appear as if they are interacting with each other. In the picture's upper right corner, two of the galaxies slightly resemble the outline of Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise. Since Hubble was launched in 1990, it...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Astronomers Find First Ever Rogue Black Hole Adrift in the Milky Way

These are boom times for astronomers hunting black holes. The biggest ones—supermassive black holes that can weigh billions of suns—have been found at the centers of most every galaxy, and we have even managed to image one. Meanwhile, researchers now routinely detect gravitational waves rippling through the universe from smaller merging black holes. Closer to home, we have witnessed the dramatic celestial fireworks produced when the Milky Way’s own supermassive black hole and its more diminutive cousins feed on gas clouds or even entire stars. Never before, though, have we seen a long-predicted phenomenon: an isolated black hole drifting aimlessly through space, born and flung out from the collapsing core of a massive star.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Astronomers have found a planet that could support life

A new study led by University College London (UCL) has recently identified a ring of planetary debris with moon-size structures orbiting a white dwarf star located 117 light years away from the Earth. The scientists believe that these 65 evenly spaced clouds of planetary debris that are orbiting the white dwarf every 25 hours could be kept in such a precise arrangement by a nearby planet located in the “habitable zone” of the star, where the temperature may be right for water and thus life to exist. This is the first time that a potentially life-supporting planet has been found orbiting a white dwarf.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

How many galaxies are there?

Galaxies are vast collections of stars that populate our universe. But how many galaxies are there? Counting them seems like an impossible task. Sheer numbers is one problem — once the count gets into the billions, it takes a while to do the addition. Another problem is the limitation of our instruments. To get the best view, a telescope needs to have a large aperture (the diameter of the main mirror or lens) and be located above the atmosphere to avoid distortion from Earth's air.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Gravitational Lens#Hst#Hubble Space Telescope#B1152#Vlbi#Mnras
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble spots a rare pair of highly active galaxies

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a pair of interacting galaxies, collectively known as Arp 282. The bottom galaxy, NGC 169, is a type of highly active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy. Many similarly active galaxies are hard to observe because they give off so much radiation, but Seyfert galaxies give off energy at wavelengths other than those observed by instruments like those on Hubble. That means the galaxy can be clearly observed, even though it’s extremely active.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

2nd Trojan Asteroid Sharing Earth's Orbit Discovered by Astronomers

An international team of astronomers has confirmed the existence of a second Trojan Asteroid classified as the 2020 XL5. Toni Santana-Ros has led the team of astronomers from University of Alicante and Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona in making this discovery. Existence of the Trojan asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Mysteriously High Fraction of Dead Galaxies Found in Ancient Galactic City – Unlike All Other Known Protoclusters

Why cluster’s galaxies are unlike those in all the other known protoclusters is a mystery, says UC Riverside-led team. An international team of astronomers led by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, has discovered an unusual massive cluster of young galaxies forming in the early universe. The newly discovered growing galactic metropolis, named MAGAZ3NE J095924+022537, is a newborn galaxy cluster, or protocluster, consisting of at least 38 member galaxies, and is about 11.8 billion light-years away from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

“Three Supermassive Monsters” –At the Core of One of the Largest Galaxies in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

Massive galaxies like our Milky Way and Andromeda typically consist of hundreds of billions of stars and host a single, central black hole with a mass of several million up to several 100 million solar masses at their centers. In 2019, an international research team led by scientists from Göttingen and Potsdam proved for the first time that the irregular galaxy NGC 6240, the Starfish Galaxy, contains three supermassive black holes, the remnant of mergers between three smaller galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Photons Received: Webb Sees Its First Star – 18 Times

Lee esta nota en español aquí. The James Webb Space Telescope is nearing completion of the first phase of the months-long process of aligning the observatory’s primary mirror using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument. The team’s challenge was twofold: confirm that NIRCam was ready to collect...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

An 85-Mile-Wide Comet Is Officially The Largest Comet Ever Observed

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet, identified in 2021, is officially the biggest comet ever observed. The new record, reported on the preprint website arXiv and now accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, bumps the Hale-Bopp comet from the top spot. Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 and became visible to the naked eye in 1996; it was about 46 miles (74 kilometers) across. Bernardinelli-Bernstein, also known as comet 2014 UN271, has now been calculated to be about 85 miles (137 km) across.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark Matter in Galaxy Clusters: a Parametric Strong Lensing Approach

We present a parametric strong lensing analysis of three massive clusters. Our aim is to probe the inner shape of dark matter haloes, in particular the existence of a core. We adopt the following working hypothesis: any group/cluster scale dark matter clump introduced in the modelling should be associated with a luminous counterpart. We also adopt some additional well motivated priors in the analysis, even if this degrades the quality of the fit, quantified using the RMS between the observed and model generated images. In particular, in order to alleviate the degeneracy between the smooth underlying component and the galaxy scale perturbers, we use the results from spectrocopic campaigns by Bergamini et al. (2019) allowing to fix the mass of the galaxy scale component. In the unimodal galaxy cluster AS1063, a cored mass model is favored with respect to a non cored mass model. This is also the case in the multimodal cluster MACSJ0416, but we consider that the RMS difference between both models is not large enough to disentangle between a cored and a non cored mass model. In the unimodal cluster MACSJ1206, we fail to reproduce the strong lensing constraints using a parametric approach within the adopted working hypothesis. We then sucessfully add a mild perturbation in the form of a superposition of B-spline potentials which allows to get a decent fit (RMS=0.5"), finally finding that a cored mass model is favored. Overall, our analysis suggest evidence for cored cluster scale dark matter haloes. These findings may be usefull to interpret within alternative dark matter scenario, as self interacting dark matter. We propose a working hypothesis for parametric strong lensing modelling where the quest for the best fit model will be balanced by the quest for presenting a physically motivated mass model, in particular by imposing priors.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Latest Hubble Image Shows the Star-Forming Chamaeleon Cloud

Stars form inside vast collections of molecular hydrogen called molecular clouds, sometimes called stellar nurseries or star forming regions. Instabilities in the clouds cause gas to collapse in on itself, and when enough material gathers and the density reaches a critical stage, a star begins its life of fusion. But...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Characterization and dynamics of the peculiar stream Jhelum, A tentative role for the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy

Stellar streams are a promising tool to study the Milky Way's dark matter subhalo population, as interactions with subhalos could produce substructure in streams. However, other possible causes for substructure first need to be well understood. Here we study the kinematics and the unusual morphology of the stellar stream Jhelum. Using a combination of ground-based photometry and Gaia EDR3 astrometry we characterize the morphology of Jhelum. We combine this new data with radial velocities from the literature to perform orbit integrations of the stream in static Galactic potentials. We also explore N-body models in the presence of large perturbers to explain some of the kinematic and morphological features observed. The new data reveals a previously unreported tertiary component in the stream, as well as several gaps and a kink-like feature in its narrow component. We find that for a range of realistic Galactic potentials, no single orbit is able to reproduce Jhelum's radial velocity data entirely. A generic property of the orbital solutions is that they share a similar orbital plane to Sagittarius and this leads to repeated encounters with the stream. Using N-body simulations that include a massive Sagittarius, we show that these encounters are able to reproduce the narrow and broad components in Jhelum, as well as create a tertiary component in some cases. We also find evidence that such encounters can result in an apparent increase in the velocity dispersion of the stream by a factor up to ~ 5 due to overlapping narrow and broad components. Our findings suggest that the Jhelum stream is even more complex than once thought, however its morphology and kinematics can be relatively easily explained via the interactions with Sagittarius. In this scenario, the formation of Jhelum's narrow and broad components occurs naturally, yet some of the smaller gap-like features remain to be explained.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The halo model with beyond-linear halo bias: unbiasing cosmological constraints from galaxy-galaxy lensing and clustering

Constance Mahony, Andrej Dvornik, Alexander Mead, Catherine Heymans, Marika Asgari, Hendrik Hildebrandt, Hironao Miyatake, Takahiro Nishimichi, Robert Reischke. We determine the error introduced in a joint halo model analysis of galaxy-galaxy lensing and galaxy clustering observables when adopting the standard approximation of linear halo bias. Considering the Kilo-Degree Survey, we forecast that ignoring the non-linear halo bias would result in up to 5$\sigma$ offsets in the recovered cosmological parameters describing structure growth, $S_8$, and the matter density parameter, $\Omega_{\mathrm{m}}$. The direction of these offsets are shown to depend on the freedom afforded to the halo model through other nuisance parameters. We conclude that a beyond-linear halo bias correction must therefore be included in future cosmological halo model analyses of large-scale structure observables on non-linear scales.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar Companions to TESS Objects of Interest: A Test of Planet-Companion Alignment

We present a catalog of stellar companions to host stars of TESS Objects of Interest (TOIs) identified from a marginalized likelihood ratio test that incorporates astrometric data from the Gaia Early Data Release 3 catalog (EDR3). The likelihood ratio is computed using a probabilistic model that incorporates parallax and proper motion covariances and marginalizes the distances and 3D velocities of stars in order to identify comoving stellar pairs. We find 172 comoving companions to 170 non-false positive TOI hosts, consisting of 168 systems with two stars and 2 systems with three stars. Amongst the 170 TOI hosts, 54 harbor confirmed planets that span a wide range of system architectures. We conduct an investigation of the mutual inclinations between the stellar companion and planetary orbits using Gaia EDR3, which is possible because transiting exoplanets must orbit within the line-of-sight, thus stellar companion kinematics can constrain mutual inclinations. While the statistical significance of the current sample is weak, we find that 73$^{+14}_{-20}\%$ of systems with Kepler-like architectures ($R_{P}$ $\leq$ 4 $R_\oplus$ and $a$ $<$ 1 AU) appear to favor a non-isotropic orientation between the planetary and companion orbits with a typical mutual inclination $\alpha$ of 35 $\pm$ 24$^\circ$. In contrast, 65$^{+20}_{-35}\%$ of systems with close-in giants ($P$ $<$ 10 days and $R_{P}$ $>$ 4 $R_{\oplus}$) favor a perpendicular geometry ($\alpha =$ 89 $\pm$ 21$^\circ$) between the planet and companion. Moreover, the close-in giants with large stellar obliquities (planet-host misalignment) are also those that favor significant planet-companion misalignment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optimization of Design Parameters for Gravitational Wave Detector DECIGO Including Fundamental Noises

Yuki Kawasaki, Ryuma Shimizu, Tomohiro Ishikawa, Koji Nagano, Shoki Iwaguchi, Izyumi Watanabe, Wu Bin, Shuichiro Yokoyama, Seiji Kawamura. The DECi hertz Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (DECIGO) is a space gravitational wave (GW) detector. DECIGO was originally designed to be sensitive enough to observe primordial GW background (PGW). However, due to the lowered upper limit of the PGW by the Planck observation, further improvement of the target sensitivity of DECIGO is required. In the previous studies, DECIGO's parameters were optimized to maximize the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of the PGW to quantum noise including the effect of diffraction loss. To simulate the SNR more realistically, we optimize DECIGO's parameters considering the GWs from double white dwarfs (DWDs) and the thermal noise of test masses. We consider two cases of the cutoff frequency of GWs from DWDs. In addition, we consider two kinds of thermal noise: thermal noise in a residual gas and internal thermal noise. To investigate how the mirror geometry affects the sensitivity, we calculate it by changing the mirror mass, keeping the mirror thickness, and vice versa. As a result, we obtained the optimums for the parameters that maximize the SNR that depends on the mirror radius. This result shows that a thick mirror with a large radius gives a good SNR and enables us to optimize the design of DECIGO based on the feasibility study of the mirror size in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequencies of astrophysical jets and gravitational strengths in the octonion spaces

The paper focuses on applying the octonions to explore the electromagnetic and gravitational equations in the presence of some material media, exploring the frequencies of astrophysical jets. Maxwell was the first to use the algebra of quaternions to describe the electromagnetic equations. This method encourages scholars in adopting the quaternions and octonions to study the physical properties of electromagnetic and gravitational fields, including the field strength, field source, linear momentum, and angular momentum and so forth. In the paper, the field strength and angular momentum in the vacuum can be combined together to become one new physical quantity, that is, the composite field strength within the material media. Substituting the latter for the field strength in the vacuum will deduce the field equations within material media, including the electromagnetic and gravitational equations in the presence of some material media. In terms of the electromagnetic fields, the electromagnetic equations in the presence of some electromagnetic media are able to explore a few new physical properties of electromagnetic media. Especially, in case the magnetic flux density and magnetization intensity both fluctuate at a single-frequency, their frequencies must be identical to each other within electromagnetic media. In some extreme cases, the electromagnetic equations within electromagnetic media will be degenerated into the Maxwell's equations in the vacuum. The above reveals that the electromagnetic equations within electromagnetic media are capable of extending the scope of application of electromagnetic theory. For the gravitational fields, there are some similar inferences and conclusions within gravitational media. Further they can be utilized to research the frequencies of astrophysical jets.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Review of the Advanced LIGO gravitational wave observatories leading to observing run four

Gravitational waves from binary black hole and neutron star mergers are being regularly detected. As of 2021, ninety confident gravitational wave detections have been made by the LIGO and Virgo detectors. Work is ongoing to further increase the sensitivity of the detectors for the fourth observing run, including installing some of the A+ upgrades designed to lower the fundamental noise that limits the sensitivity to gravitational waves. In this review, we will overview how the LIGO detectors work, including their optical configuration and lock acquisition procedure, discuss the detectors' fundamental and technical noise limits and compare to the current measured sensitivity, and review the A+ upgrades currently being installed in the detectors.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy