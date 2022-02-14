Role of the companion lensing galaxy in the CLASS gravitational lens B1152+199

Stellar streams are a promising tool to study the Milky Way's dark matter subhalo population, as interactions with subhalos could produce substructure in streams. However, other possible causes for substructure first need to be well understood. Here we study the kinematics and the unusual morphology of the stellar stream Jhelum. Using a combination of ground-based photometry and Gaia EDR3 astrometry we characterize the morphology of Jhelum. We combine this new data with radial velocities from the literature to perform orbit integrations of the stream in static Galactic potentials. We also explore N-body models in the presence of large perturbers to explain some of the kinematic and morphological features observed. The new data reveals a previously unreported tertiary component in the stream, as well as several gaps and a kink-like feature in its narrow component. We find that for a range of realistic Galactic potentials, no single orbit is able to reproduce Jhelum's radial velocity data entirely. A generic property of the orbital solutions is that they share a similar orbital plane to Sagittarius and this leads to repeated encounters with the stream. Using N-body simulations that include a massive Sagittarius, we show that these encounters are able to reproduce the narrow and broad components in Jhelum, as well as create a tertiary component in some cases. We also find evidence that such encounters can result in an apparent increase in the velocity dispersion of the stream by a factor up to ~ 5 due to overlapping narrow and broad components. Our findings suggest that the Jhelum stream is even more complex than once thought, however its morphology and kinematics can be relatively easily explained via the interactions with Sagittarius. In this scenario, the formation of Jhelum's narrow and broad components occurs naturally, yet some of the smaller gap-like features remain to be explained.

