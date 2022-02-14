ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Polarisation signatures in radio for inclined cosmic-ray induced air-shower identification

By Simon Chiche, Kumiko Kotera, Olivier Martineau-Huynh, Matias Tueros, Krijn D. de Vries
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Autonomous radio-detection, i.e., detection of air-showers with standalone radio arrays, is one of the major technical challenges to overcome for the next generation astroparticle detectors. In this context, we study polarisation signatures of simulated radio signals to perform an identification of the associated air-showers initiated by cosmic-rays and neutrinos. We compare...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Radiation-MagnetoHydrodynamics simulations of cosmic ray feedback in disc galaxies

Cosmic rays (CRs) are thought to play an important role in galaxy evolution. We study their effect when coupled to other important sources of feedback, namely supernovae and stellar radiation. Using the RAMSES-RT code, we perform the first radiation-magnetohydrodynamics simulations of isolated disc galaxies with and without CRs. We study galaxies embedded in dark matter haloes of $10^{10}$, $10^{11}$ and $10^{12}\, \rm M_{\odot}$ with a maximum resolution of $9 \,\rm pc$. We find that CRs reduce star formation rate in our two dwarf galaxies by a factor 2, with decreasing efficiency with increasing galaxy mass. They increase significantly the outflow mass loading factor in all our galaxies and make the outflows colder. We study the impact of the CR diffusion coefficient, exploring values from $\kappa = 10^{27}$ to $\rm 3\times 10^{29}\, cm^2\, s^{-1}$. With lower $\kappa$, CRs remain confined for longer on small scales and are consequently efficient in suppressing star formation, whereas a higher diffusion coefficient reduces the effect on star formation and increases the generation of cold outflows. Finally, we compare CR feedback to a calibrated 'strong' supernova feedback model known to sufficiently regulate star formation in high-redshift cosmological simulations. We find that CR feedback is not sufficiently strong to replace this strong supernova feedback. As they tend to smooth out the ISM and fill it with denser gas, CRs also lower the escape fraction of Lyman continuum photons from galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmic-ray generated bubbles around their sources

Cosmic rays are thought to escape their sources streaming along the local magnetic field lines. We show that this phenomenon generally leads to the excitation of both resonant and non-resonant streaming instabilities. The self-generated magnetic fluctuations induce particle diffusion in extended regions around the source, so that cosmic rays build up a large pressure gradient. By means of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) hybrid particle-in-cell simulations, we show that such a pressure gradient excavates a cavity around the source and leads to the formation of a cosmic-ray dominated bubble, inside which diffusivity is strongly suppressed. Based on the trends extracted from self-consistent simulations, we estimate that, in the absence of severe damping of the self-generated magnetic fields, the bubble should keep expanding until pressure balance with the surrounding medium is reached, corresponding to a radius of $\sim 10-50$ pc. The implications of the formation of these regions of low diffusivity for sources of Galactic cosmic rays are discussed. Special care is devoted to estimating the self-generated diffusion coefficient and the grammage that cosmic rays might accumulate in the bubbles before moving into the interstellar medium. Based on the results of 3D simulations, general considerations on the morphology of the $\gamma$-ray and synchrotron emission from these extended regions also are outlined.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An accurate treatment of scattering and diffusion in piecewise power-law models for cosmic ray and radiation/neutrino transport

A popular numerical method to model the dynamics of a 'full spectrum' of cosmic rays (CRs), also applicable to radiation/neutrino hydrodynamics (RHD), is to discretize the spectrum at each location/cell as a piecewise power law in 'bins' of momentum (or frequency) space. This gives rise to a pair of conserved quantities (e.g. CR number and energy) which are exchanged between cells or bins, that in turn give the update to the normalization and slope of the spectrum in each bin. While these methods can be evolved exactly in momentum-space (considering injection, absorption, continuous losses/gains), numerical challenges arise dealing with spatial fluxes, if the scattering rates depend on momentum. This has often been treated by either by neglecting variation of those rates 'within the bin,' or sacrificing conservation -- introducing significant errors. Here, we derive a rigorous treatment of these terms, and show that the variation within the bin can be accounted for accurately with a simple set of scalar correction coefficients that can be written entirely in terms of other, explicitly-evolved 'bin-integrated' quantities. This eliminates the relevant errors without added computational cost, has no effect on the numerical stability of the method, and retains manifest conservation. We derive correction terms both for methods which explicitly integrate flux variables (two-moment or M1-like) methods, as well as single-moment (advection-diffusion, FLD-like) methods, and approximate corrections valid in various limits.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio
arxiv.org

Muon lateral distribution function of extensive air showers: results of the Sydney University Giant Air-shower Recorder versus modern Monte-Carlo simulations

The Sydney University Giant Air-shower Recorder (SUGAR) measured the muon component of extensive air showers with a unique array of muon detectors. The SUGAR data allows us to reconstruct the empirical dependence of muon density on the distance from the axis of the shower, the lateral distribution function (LDF). We compare the shape of this function with the predictions of hadronic-interaction models, QGSJET-II-04 and EPOS-LHC. We find a difference between the observed data and the simulation: the observed muon density falls faster with the increased core distance than it is predicted in simulations. This observation may be important for interpretation of the energy-dependent discrepancies in the simulated and observed numbers of muons in air showers, known as the "muon excess".
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Characterization of a continuous muon source for the Muon-Induced X-ray Emission (MIXE) Technique

Sayani Biswas, Lars Gerchow, Hubertus Luetkens, Thomas Prokscha, Aldo Antognini, Niklaus Berger, Thomas Elias Cocolios, Rugard Dressler, Paul Indelicato, Klaus Jungmann, Klaus Kirch, Andreas Knecht, Angela Papa, Randolf Pohl, Maxim Pospelov, Elisa Rapisarda, Peter Reiter, Narongrit Ritjoho, Stephanie Roccia, Nathal Severijns, Alexander Skawran, Stergiani Marina Vogiatzi, Frederik Wauters, Lorenz Willmann, Alex Amato.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cosmic Kite: Auto-encoding the Cosmic Microwave Background

In this work we present the results of the study of the cosmic microwave background TT power spectrum through auto-encoders in which the latent variables are the cosmological parameters. This method was trained and calibrated using a data-set composed by 80000 power spectra from random cosmologies computed numerically with the CAMB code. Due to the specific architecture of the auto-encoder, the encoder part is a model that estimates the maximum-likelihood parameters from a given power spectrum. On the other hand, the decoder part is a model that computes the power spectrum from the cosmological parameters and can be used as a forward model in a fully Bayesian analysis. We show that the encoder is able to estimate the true cosmological parameters with a precision varying from $\approx 0.004\% $ to $\approx 0.2\% $ (depending on the cosmological parameter), while the decoder computes the power spectra with a mean percentage error of $\approx 0.0018\% $ for all the multipole range. We also demonstrate that the decoder recovers the expected trends when varying the cosmological parameters one by one, and that it does not introduce any significant bias on the estimation of cosmological parameters through a Bayesian analysis. These studies gave place to the Cosmic Kite python software that is publicly available and can be downloaded and installed from this https URL. Although this algorithm does not improve the precision of the measurements compared with the traditional methods, it reduces significantly the computation time and represents the first attempt towards forcing the latent variables to have a physical interpretation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An explanation of the muon puzzle of ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays and the role of the Forward Physics Facility for model improvement

We investigate the observed muon deficit in air shower simulations when compared to ultrahigh-energy cosmic ray (UHECR) data. Based upon the observed enhancement of strangeness production in high-energy hadronic collisions reported by the ALICE Collaboration, the concomitant $\pi \leftrightarrow K$ swap is considered as the keystone to resolve the muon anomaly through its corresponding impact on the shower development. We construct a toy model in terms of the $\pi \leftrightarrow K$ swapping probability $F_s$. We present a parametrization of $F_s$ in terms of the pseudorapidity that can accommodate the UHECR data. Looking to the future, we explore potential strategies for model improvement using the massive amounts of data to be collected by LHC neutrino detectors, such as FASER$\nu$ and experiments at the Forward Physics Facility. We calculate the corresponding sensitivity to $F_s$ and show that these experiments will be able to probe the model phase space.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Cosmic-ray propagation and production of secondary particles in the Galaxy

Cosmic rays are nowadays a crucial tool to study the astrophysics of extreme objects in the Universe, the cosmic environmental plasma (both Galactic and extra-galactic), the physics of nuclear interactions or the properties of elementary particles at very high energies and even cosmological problems such as the dark matter puzzle. In this thesis, the phenomenology on the transport of Galactic cosmic rays is studied in light of the most recent experimental data in the field and new analyses are presented in order to obtain better constraints. Throughout the thesis, secondary particles produced from collisions of cosmic rays with the interstellar gas, such as secondary cosmic ray nuclei (B, Be and Li), antiprotons and gamma rays, are treated in order to adjust and test our models and probe different scenarios, such as possible signatures of dark matter decay or annihilation. A preliminary version of the upcoming DRAGON2 code has been used to perform the propagation computations. With the increasing accuracy of CR data a number of anomalies have appear with respect to the standard paradigm of propagation of charged particles in the Galaxy. In this thesis, we demonstrate that some of these anomalies disappear by taking into account the systematic uncertainties involving these kind of analyses, specially cross sections uncertainties.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Propagation of cosmic rays in plasmoids of AGN jets -- implications for multimessenger predictions

After the successful detection of cosmic high-energy neutrinos, the field of multiwavelength photon studies of active galactic nuclei (AGN) is entering an exciting new phase. The first hint of a possible neutrino signal from the blazar TXS 0506+056 leads to the anticipation that AGN could soon be identified as point sources of high-energy neutrino radiation, representing another messenger signature besides the well-established photon signature. To understand the complex flaring behavior at multiwavelengths, a genuine theoretical understanding needs to be developed. These observations of the electromagnetic spectrum and neutrinos can only be interpreted fully when the charged, relativistic particles responsible for the different emissions are modeled properly. The description of the propagation of cosmic rays in a magnetized plasma is a complex question that can only be answered when analysing the transport regimes of cosmic rays in a quantitative way. In this paper, we therefore present a quantitative analysis of the propagation regimes of cosmic rays in the approach that is most commonly used to model non-thermal emission signatures from blazars, i.e. the existence of a high-energy cosmic-ray population in a relativistic plasmoid traveling along the jet axis. In this paper, we show that in the considered energy range of high-energy photon and neutrino emission, the transition between diffusive and ballistic propagation takes place, significantly influencing not only the spectral energy distribution but also the lightcurve of blazar flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Radio-Morphing: a fast, efficient and accurate tool to compute the radio signals from air-showers

Radio detection of air-showers is a mature technique that has gained momentum over the past decades. With increasingly large-scale experiments, massive air-shower simulations are needed to evaluate the radio signal at each antenna position. Radio Morphing was developed for this purpose. It is a semi-analytical tool that enables a fast computation of the radio signal emitted by any air-shower at any location, from the simulation data of one single reference shower at given positions. It relies on simple electromagnetic scaling laws of the radio emission (i.e., electric field) at the antenna level and then an interpolation of the radio pulse at the desired positions. We present here major improvements on the Radio Morphing method that have been implemented recently. The upgraded version is based on revised and refined scaling laws, derived from physical principles. It also includes shower-to-shower fluctuations and a new spatial interpolation technique, thanks to which an excellent signal timing accuracy of a fraction of nanosecond can be reached. This new implementation, provides simulated signals with relative differences on the peak-to-peak amplitude of ZHAireS simulations below 10\% (respectively 25\%) for 91\% (99\%) of antennas while the computation time was reduced by more than 2 orders of magnitude compared to standard simulations. This makes Radio Morphing an efficient tool that allows for a fast and accurate computation of air-shower radio signals. Further implementation of Askaryan emission or enabling to use an input value of the geomagnetic field should reduce relative differences with ZHAireS by few percents and make the method more universal.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nuclear-induced dephasing and signatures of hyperfine effects in isotopically purified $^{13}$C graphene

Vincent Strenzke, Jana M. Meyer, Isabell Grandt-Ionita, Marta Prada, Hyun-Seok Kim, Martin Heilmann, Joao Marcelo J. Lopes, Lars Tiemann, Robert H. Blick. The hyperfine interaction between the spins of electrons and nuclei is both a blessing and a curse. It can provide a wealth of information when used as an experimental probing technique but it can also be destructive when it acts as a dephasive perturbation on the electronic system. In this work, we fabricated large scale single and multilayer isotopically-purified $^{13}$C graphene Hall bars to search for interaction effects between the nuclear magnetic moments and the electronic system. We find signatures of nuclei with a spin in the analysis of the weak localization phenomenon that shows a significant dichotomy in the scattering times of monolayer $^{12}$C and $^{13}$C graphene close the Dirac point. Microwave-induced electron spin flips were exploited to transfer momentum to the nuclei and build-up a nuclear field. The presence of a very weak nuclear field is encoded in a modulation of the electron Zeeman energy which shifts the energy for resonant absorption and reduces the $g$-factor.
PHYSICS
fox26houston.com

‘Cosmic mystery’: Object found in space emitted radio bursts every 18 minutes

AUSTRALIA - A team of astrophysicists mapping the southern skies recently discovered something unusual: an unknown object that released a giant burst of energy three times an hour. The team from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), led by Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, measured radio waves coming from different...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Circular polarisation of fast radio bursts in the curvature radiation scenario

The curvature radiation is applied to the explain the circular polarisation of FRBs. Significant circular polarisation is reported in both apparent non-repeating and repeating FRBs. Curvature radiation can produce significant circular polarisation at the wing of the radiation beam. In the curvature radiation scenario, in order to see significant circular polarisation in FRBs (1) more energetic bursts, (2) burst with electrons having higher Lorentz factor, (3) a slowly rotating neutron star at the centre are required. Different rotational period of the central neutron star may explain why some FRBs have high circular polarisation, while others don't. Considering possible difference in refractive index for the parallel and perpendicular component of electric field, the position angle may change rapidly over the narrow pulse window of the radiation beam. The position angle swing in FRBs may also be explained by this non-geometric origin, besides that of the rotating vector model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detection of a radio-filled X-ray cavity within the interstellar medium of NGC 5141

We present the first Chandra detection of a single X-ray cavity within the interstellar medium of the small Fanaroff-Riley type I (FRI) radio galaxy NGC 5141. The X-ray surface brightness depression, located $\approx 4$ kpc away from the galaxy center, is projected on the northern radio lobe, which is completely contained within the galaxy. The thermal gas surrounding the cavity, which extends to $\approx$ 20 kpc, has a bolometric X-ray luminosity (0.1 - 100 keV) of L${_X}\approx2\times10^{40}$ erg s$^{-1}$ and a temperature of $kT\approx0.8$ keV. We calculated the total energy (E$_{cav} = 4PV \approx 10^{55}$ erg) required to inflate the cavity and its age ($t_{cav}\approx 9$ Myrs), assuming that it is filled with relativistic particles and rises buoyantly. The inferred total cavity power is as low as P$_{cav}=E_{cav}/t_{cav}\approx6\times10^{40}$ erg s$^{-1}$, which is the lowest one among the radio-filled systems. Comparing $P_{cav}$ to the bolometric X-ray luminosity (i.e., the cooling luminosity), we conclude that NGC 5141's central active galactic nucleus can heat the interstellar medium and balance its cooling luminosity, confirming that the $P_{cav}-L_{cool}$ relation, mainly tested on groups and clusters, also works for such a low-power system.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

FLUKA cross sections for cosmic-ray interactions withthe DRAGON2 code

Pedro de la Torre Luque, Mario Nicola Mazziotta, Alfredo Ferrari, Francesco Loparco, Paola Sala, Davide Serini. Secondary particles produced in spallation reactions of cosmic rays with the interstellar gas provide valuable information that allow us to investigate the injection and transport of charged particles in the Galaxy. A good understanding of the cross sections of production of these particles is crucial to correctly interpret our models, although the existing experimental data is very scarce and uncertain. We have developed a new set of cross sections, both inelastic and inclusive, computed with the {\tt FLUKA} Monte Carlo nuclear code and tested its compatibility with CR data. Inelastic and inclusive cross sections have been compared to the most up-to-date data and parameterisations finding a general good agreement. Then, these cross sections have been implemented in the {\tt DRAGON2} code to characterize the spectra of CR nuclei up to $Z=26$ and the secondary-to-primary ratios of B, Be and Li. Interestingly, we find that the FLUKA cross sections allow us to predict an energy-dependence of the B, Be and Li flux ratios which is compatible with AMS-02 data and to reproduce simultaneously these flux ratios with a scaling lower than $20\%$. Finally, we implement the cross sections of production of gamma rays, calculated with {\tt FLUKA}, in the {\tt Gammasky} code and compute diffuse gamma-ray sky maps and the local HI emissivity spectrum, finding a very good agreement with Fermi Large Area Telescope data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

GEANT4 simulation study of the response of a miniature radiation detector in Galactic Cosmic Rays and inside a spacecraft

The Miniaturized Detector for Application in Space (MIDAS) is a compact device with dimensions 5 x 5 x 1 cm3 which combines position sensitive Si detectors and a fast neutrons spectrometer. MIDAS is developed with purpose to act as a linear energy transfer (LET) spectrometer for the charged particles and measure dose and dose equivalent from both charged particles and neutrons. It is based on fully depleted monolithic active Si pixel sensors for the charged track and energy deposition measurements, while a plastic scintillator read out by a silicon photomultiplier is used to determine energy depositions from fast neutrons. A simulation study of the detector response in galactic cosmic ray (GCR) radiation fields with the aid of GEANT4 has been performed. Energy depositions and hit pixel addresses have been used to reconstruct tracks and calculate LET spectra. A method to calculate $LET\infty$ in water from the measured LET has been elaborated. Dose rate in water and dose equivalent rate have been calculated. The energy and particle composition of the radiation field produced by the interaction of GCR with the Al walls of a spacecraft model has been determined and the response of MIDAS in this radiation field has been investigated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Galactic center gamma-ray production by cosmic rays from stellar winds and Sgr A East

The High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS), the Major Atmospheric Gamma-ray Imaging Cherenkov Telescope (MAGIC), and the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) have observed diffuse gamma-ray emission strongly correlated with the central molecular zone in the Galactic center. The most accepted scenario to generate this emission is via a hadronic interaction between cosmic rays (CRs) and ambient gas, where CRs are accelerated from a central and continuous source of 1 PeV protons (PeVatron). We explore the influence of the three-dimensional (3D) shape of the central molecular zone on the indirect observation of the CR energy density via gamma-ray detection. We simulated synthetic gamma-ray maps using a CR diffusion model with spherical injection, one isotropic diffusion coefficient, no advection, and mono-energetic particles of 1 PeV. Also, we used two different 3D gas distributions considering the observed gas column density, both with and without an inner cavity. We find that when using a persistent CR source, a disk-like gas distribution is needed to reproduce the existing CR indirect observations. This is in agreement with the continuous gas distribution implied by some dynamical models and studies based on the comparison of emission and absorption molecular lines. However, it contradicts several models of the central molecular zone, which imply that this structure has a significant inner cavity. This tension can be reconciled by an additional, impulsive CR injection. If the central molecular zone has a cavity, a composite CR population, coming from the stellar winds of the Wolf-Rayet stars in the central 0.5 pc and the supernova Sgr A East, produces a good match to the observed gamma-ray morphology in the Galactic center.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Assessing the Influence of Input Magnetic Maps on Global Modeling of the Solar Wind and CME-driven Shock in the 2013 April 11 Event

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made in developing physics-based solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME) models, which have been or are being transferred to national centers (e.g., SWPC, CCMC) to enable space weather predictive capability. However, the input data coverage for space weather forecasting is extremely limited. One major limitation is the solar magnetic field measurements, which are used to specify the inner boundary conditions of the global magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) models. In this study, using the Alfven wave solar model (AWSoM), we quantitatively assess the influence of the magnetic field map input (synoptic/diachronic vs. synchronic magnetic maps) on the global modeling of the solar wind and the CME-driven shock in the 2013 April 11 solar energetic particle (SEP) event. Our study shows that due to the inhomogeneous background solar wind and dynamical evolution of the CME, the CME-driven shock parameters change significantly both spatially and temporally as the CME propagates through the heliosphere. The input magnetic map has a great impact on the shock connectivity and shock properties in the global MHD simulation. Therefore this study illustrates the importance of taking into account the model uncertainty due to the imperfect magnetic field measurements when using the model to provide space weather predictions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Long term radio and X-ray evolution of the magnetar Swift J1818.0-1607

K. M. Rajwade, B. W. Stappers, A. G. Lyne, B. Shaw, M. B. Mickaliger, K. Liu, M. Kramer, G. Desvignes, R. Karuppusamy, T. Enoto, T. Güver, Chin-Ping Hu, M. P. Surnis. We report on the the long term monitoring campaign of the seemingly youngest magnetar Swift~J1818.0-1607 at radio and X-ray wavelengths over a span of one year. We obtained a coherent timing solution for the magnetar over the same time span. The frequency derivative of the magnetar shows systematic variation with the values oscillating about a mean value of $-$1.37$\times$10$^{-11}$ Hz s$^{-1}$. The magnitude of the variation in the frequency derivative reduces with time before converging on the mean value. We were able to identify four states in the spin-frequency derivative that were quantified by the amount of modulation about the mean value and the transition between these states seem to be correlated with the change in the radio emission of the magnetar while no correlation is seen in the average radio profile variability on a shorter timescale (days). The 0.5--12 keV X-ray flux shows a monotonic decrease that can be attributed to thermal emission from a hot-spot on the surface of the neutron star that is reducing in size. Such decrease is consistent with what is seen in other magnetars. The potential correlation between the radio emission mode and the behaviour of the spin-down rate hints to a global change in the magnetopshere of the magnetar akin to the correlation seen in a subset of mode-changing radio pulsars and suggests a physical link between the two sub-populations.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy