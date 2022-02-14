ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction of coronal hole and active region magnetohydrostatic solutions in two dimensions: Force and energy balance

By Terradas J., Soler R., Oliver R., Antolin P., Arregui I., Luna M., Piantschitsch I., Soubrié E., Ballester J. L
 2 days ago

Terradas J., Soler R., Oliver R., Antolin P., Arregui I., Luna M., Piantschitsch I., Soubrié E., Ballester J. L. Coronal holes and active regions are typical magnetic structures found in the solar atmosphere. We propose several magnetohydrostatic equilibrium solutions that are representative of these structures in two dimensions. Our models include...

arxiv.org

Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

HII regions in CALIFA survey: II. The relation between their physical properties and galaxy evolution

C. Espinosa-Ponce, S. F. Sánchez, C. Morisset, J. K. Barrera-Ballesteros, L. Galbany, R. García-Benito, E. A. D. Lacerda, D. Mast. We present in here the exploration of the physical properties of the sample of HII regions and aggregations of the last HII regions catalog of the CALIFA survey. This sample comprises the optical spectroscopic properties of more than ~26,000 ionized regions corresponding to 924 galaxies from the Integral Field Spectroscopy data, including the flux intensity and equivalent widths and the properties of their underlying stellar population. In the current study we derive a set of physical quantities for all these regions based on those properties, including (i) the fraction of young stars; (ii) the ionization strength (using six different estimations); (iii) the oxygen abundance (using 25 different calibrators); (iv) the nitrogen and nitrogen-to-oxygen abundance; (v) the dust extinction and (vi) the electron density. Using this dataset we explore how the loci in the classical diagnostic diagrams are connected with those quantities, the radial distributions of these parameters, and the inter-relations between themselves and with the properties of the underlying stellar populations. We conclude that many properties of the HII regions are tightly related to the galactic stellar evolution at the location where those regions are observed. Those properties are modulated only as a second-order effect by the properties of the ionizing stars and the ionized nebulae that do not depend on the astrophysical context in which they are formed. Our results highlight the importance of HII regions to explore the chemical evolution in galaxies, clarifying which of their properties can be used as proxies of that evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Orientated energy absorption from mid-infrared laser pulses in constrained water systems

The energy acquisition based on resonant excitations are of great importance in chemical and biological systems. Here, the intramolecular resonant absorption of polarized mid-infrared pulses by bulk water and surface water is investigated using molecular dynamics simulation. The consequent heating based on the OH stretching vibrations is found to be very prompt, achieving more than 100 K temperature jump under irradiation of a pulse with 1 ps width and maximum intensity of 0.5 V/nm. A general anisotropic phenomenon is manifested as a result of preferential resonant excitation of symmetric or asymmetric OH stretching vibration, depending on the relationships between the orientations of water molecules and the polarized direction of the pulse. In the case of water molecules with the preferred dipole orientation, constrained by applied static electric field or spacial confinement, parallel to the polarized direction of the pulses, the energy absorption is dominated by the symmetric stretching mode (around 99 THz), while in the perpendicular case, the asymmetric stretching mode (around 101 THz) is more efficient. Since orientated water molecules are prevalent in chemical and biological systems, these findings concerning orientation-dependent excitation of intramolecular vibrations are of special significance to understood the energy absorption and transition in relevant biochemical processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Postulating dark matter particle mass and properties from two-thirds law for self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow

Dark matter can be characterized by the mass and size of its smallest constituents, which are challenging to be directly probed and detected. We present a new approach to predict the mass and properties of dark matter particles based on the nature of dark matter flow. The self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow exhibits an inverse mass and energy cascade from small to large mass scales with a scale-independent constant energy flux (the rate of energy transfer $\epsilon_u$). In this paper, we study the simplest case with only gravitational interaction involved. In the absence of viscosity, the energy cascade leads to a two-thirds law for pairwise velocity that extends down to the smallest length scale, where quantum effects are dominant. Combining the energy flux $\epsilon_u$, Planck constant $\hbar$, and gravitational constant $G$ on that scale, the mass of dark matter particles is found to be around $10^{12}$GeV and size is on the order of $10^{-13}$m. This suggests a heavy dark matter scenario with a mass much greater than standard thermal WIMPs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bending Waves in Velocity Space: a First Look at the THINGS sample

Detection of bending waves is a highly challenging task even in nearby disc galaxies due to their sub-kpc bending amplitudes. However, simulations show that the harmonic bending of a Milky Way like disc galaxy is associated with a harmonic fluctuation in the measured line of sight (los) velocities as well, and can be regarded as a kinematic signature of a manifested bending wave. Here, we look for similar kinematic signatures of bending waves in \HI discs, as they extend to much beyond the optical radii.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Waves in weakly ionised solar plasmas

Here we study the nature and characteristics of waves propagating in partially ionised plasmas in the weakly ionised limit, typical for the lower part of the solar atmosphere. The framework in which the properties of waves are discussed depends on the relative magnitude of collisions between particles, but also on the relative magnitude of the collisional frequencies compared to the gyro-frequency of charged particles. Our investigation shows that the weakly ionised solar atmospheric plasma can divided into two regions and this division occurs, roughly, at the base of the chromosphere. In the solar photosphere the plasma is non-magnetised and the dynamics can described within the three-fluid framework where acoustic waves associated to each species can propagate. Due to the very high concentration of neutrals, the neutral sound waves propagates with no damping, while for the other two modes the damping rate is determined by collisions with neutrals. The ion and electron-related acoustic modes propagate with a cut-off determined by the collisional frequency of these species with neutrals. In the weakly ionised chromosphere only electrons are magnetised, however, the strong coupling of charged particles reduces the working framework to a two-fluid model. The disassociation of charged particles creates electric currents that can influence the characteristic of waves. The propagation properties of waves with respect to the angle of propagation are studied with the help of polar diagrams.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Review of a Simplified Approach to study the Bose gas at all densities

In this paper, we will review the results obtained thus far by Eric A. Carlen, Elliott H. Lieb and me on a Simplified Approach to the Bose gas. The Simplified Approach yields a family of effective one-particle equations, which capture some non-trivial physical properties of the Bose gas at both low and high densities, and even some of the behavior at intermediate densities. In particular, the Simplified Approach reproduces Bogolyubov's estimates for the ground state energy and condensate fraction at low density, as well as the mean-field estimate for the energy at high densities. We will also discuss a phase that appears at intermediate densities with liquid-like properties. The simplest of the effective equations in the Simplified Approach can be studied analytically, and we will review several results about it; the others are so far only amenable to numerical analysis, and we will discuss several numerical results. We will start by reviewing some results and conjectures on the Bose gas, and then introduce the Simplified Approach and its derivation from the Bose gas. We will then discuss the predictions of the Simplified Approach and compare these to results and conjectures about the Bose gas. Finally, we will discuss a few open problems about the Simplified Approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE

