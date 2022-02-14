Magnetic Field Evolution in the Crust of Neutron Stars: Crust Failure and Plastic Flow

E. Carretti, V. Vacca, S. P. O'Sullivan, G. H. Heald, C. Horellou, H. J. A. Rottgering, A. M. M. Scaife, T. W. Shimwell, A. Shulevski, C. Stuardi, T. Vernstrom. We used the Rotation Measure (RM) catalogue derived from the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey Data Release 2 (LoTSS DR2) at 144-MHz to measure the evolution with redshift of the extragalactic RM (RRM: Residual RM) and the polarization fraction ($p$) of sources in low density environments. We also measured the same at 1.4-GHz by cross-matching with the NRAO VLA Sky Survey RM catalogue. We find that RRM versus redshift is flat at 144-MHz, but, once redshift-corrected, it shows evolution at high significance. Also $p$ evolves with redshift with a decrement by a factor of $\sim$8 at $z\sim2$. Comparing the 144-MHz and 1.4-GHz data, we find that the observed RRM and $p$ are most likely to have an origin local to the source at 1.4-GHz, while a cosmic web filament origin is favoured at 144-MHz. If we attribute the entire signal to filaments, we infer a mean rest frame RRM per filament of RRM_{0,f} = 0.71 \pm 0.07 rad m^{-2} and a magnetic field per filament of B_f = 32 \pm 3 nG. This is in agreement with estimates obtained with a complementary method based on synchrotron emission stacking, and with cosmological simulations if primordial magnetic fields are amplified by astrophysical source field seeding. The measurement of an RRM_{0,f} supports the presence of diffuse baryonic gas in filaments. We also estimated a conservative upper limit of the filament magnetic turbulence of \sigma_{ RRM_{0,f}} =0.039 \pm 0.001 rad m^{-2}, concluding that the ordered magnetic field component dominates in filaments.
