Astronomy

Magnetic Field Evolution in the Crust of Neutron Stars: Crust Failure and Plastic Flow

By Konstantinos N. Gourgouliatos
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The evolution of the magnetic field in neutron star crusts because of the Hall effect has received significant attention over the last two decades, which is strongly justified because of the dominance of this effect in highly magnetised neutron stars. However, the applicability of the Hall effect is based...



