Astronomy

Completing the Protostellar Luminosity Function in Cygnus-X with SOFIA/FORCAST Imaging

By Yingjie Cheng, Robert A. Gutermuth, Stella Offner, Mark Hemeon-Heyer, Hans Zinnecker, S. Thomas Megeath, Riwaj Pokhrel
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Yingjie Cheng, Robert A. Gutermuth, Stella Offner, Mark Hemeon-Heyer, Hans Zinnecker, S. Thomas Megeath, Riwaj Pokhrel. We present a new SOFIA/FORCAST mid-IR survey of luminous protostars and crowded star-forming environments in Cygnus X, the nearest million-solar mass molecular cloud complex. We derive bolometric luminosities for over...

arxiv.org

natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Team confirms existence of new Earth Trojan asteroid

An International team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

An 85-Mile-Wide Comet Is Officially The Largest Comet Ever Observed

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet, identified in 2021, is officially the biggest comet ever observed. The new record, reported on the preprint website arXiv and now accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, bumps the Hale-Bopp comet from the top spot. Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 and became visible to the naked eye in 1996; it was about 46 miles (74 kilometers) across. Bernardinelli-Bernstein, also known as comet 2014 UN271, has now been calculated to be about 85 miles (137 km) across.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Challenging exclusive top quark pair production at low and high luminosity LHC

The elastic production of top quark pairs in $pp$ collisions at low and high luminosity regimes is investigated in detail. We extend the study performed in Phys. Rev. D102, 074014 (2020) which has demonstrated that the sum of two semi-exclusive $t\bar{t}$ production modes, namely in photon-Pomeron and Pomeron-Pomeron interactions, can be experimentally measured when the $t\bar{t}$ system decays semi-leptonically, $t\bar{t}\rightarrow jjbl\nu_l\bar{b}$, both forward protons are tagged and a low amount of pile-up is present. In this study we focus on separating individual channels and a special attention is paid to the situation at high-luminosity LHC environment. We observe that the separation of the pomeron-pomeron and photon-photon events is a challenging task, especially at high amounts of pile-up even with an optimistic 10~ps resolution of timing detectors. In contrast, the photon-Pomeron signal is relatively well separable from all backgrounds at low levels of pile-up, allowing us to discover the elastic $t\bar{t}$ production and probe, for the first time, the production of a top quark pair in the photon-Pomeron interactions. The diffractive photoproduction of such a complex system as the $t\bar{t}$ pair hence can be used not only to study diffractive properties of the scattering amplitude but also to search for new physics beyond the Standard Model, and consequently to be a solid part of the physics programme of forward proton detectors at LHC.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Influence of protostellar jets and HII regions on the formation and evolution of stellar clusters

Context. Understanding the conditions in which stars and stellar clusters form is of great importance. In particular the role that stellar feedback may have is still hampered by large uncertainties. Aims. We investigate the role played by ionising radiation and protostellar outflows during the formation and evolution of a stellar cluster. To self-consistently take into account gas accretion, we start with clumps of tens of parsecs in size. Methods. Using an adaptive mesh refinement code, we run magneto-hydrodynamical numerical simulations aiming at describing the collapse of massive clumps with either no stellar feedback or taking into account ionising radiation and/or protostellar jets. Results. Stellar feedback substantially modifies the protostellar cluster properties, in several ways. We confirm that protostellar outflows reduce the star formation rate by a factor of a few, although the outflows do not stop accretion and likely enough do not modify the final cluster mass. On the other hand, ionising radiation, once sufficiently massive stars have formed, efficiently expels the remaining gas and reduces the final cluster mass by a factor of several. We found that while HII radiation and jets barely change the distribution of high density gas, the latter increases, at a few places, the dense gas velocity dispersion again by a factor of several. As we are starting from a relatively large scale, we found that the clusters whose mass and size are respectively on the order of a few 1000 M and a fraction of parsec, present a significant level of rotation. Moreover we found that the sink particles which mimic the stars themselves, tend to have rotation axis aligned with the cluster large scale rotation. Finally, computing the classical Q parameter used to quantify stellar cluster structure, we infer that when jets are included in the calculation, [...]
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A large population study of protoplanetary disks: Explaining the millimeter size-luminosity relation with or without sub-structure

Recent sub-arcsecond resolution surveys of the dust continuum emission from nearby protoplanetary disks showed a strong correlation between the sizes and luminosities of the disks. We aim to explain the origin of the (sub-)millimeter size-luminosity relation (SLR) between the $68\%$ effective radius ($r_{eff}$) of disks with their continuum luminosity ($L_{mm}$), with models of gas and dust evolution in a simple viscous accretion disk and radiative transfer calculations. We use a large grid of models ($10^{5}$ simulations) with and without planetary gaps, varying the initial conditions of the key parameters. We calculate the disk continuum emission and the effective radius for all models as a function of time. By selecting those simulations that continuously follow the SLR, we can derive constraints on the input parameters of the models. We confirm previous results that models of smooth disks in the radial drift regime are compatible with the observed SLR ($L_{mm}\propto r_{eff}^{2}$) but only smooth disks cannot be the reality. We show that the SLR is more widely populated if planets are present. However they tend to follow a different relation than smooth disks, potentially implying that a mixture of smooth and sub-structured disks are present in the observed sample. We derive a SLR ($L_{mm}\propto r_{eff}^{5/4}$) for disks with strong sub-structure. To be compatible with the SLR, models need to have an initially high disk mass ($\geq 2.5 \cdot 10^{-2}M_{\star}$) and low turbulence-parameter $\alpha$ values ($\leq 10^{-3}$). Furthermore, we find that the grain composition and porosity drastically affects the evolution of disks on the size-luminosity diagram where relatively compact grains that include amorphous carbon are favoured. Moreover, a uniformly optically thick disk with high albedo ($0.9$) that follows the SLR cannot be formed from an evolutionary procedure.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

AstroSat Detection of a Quasi-periodic Oscillation at ~ 42 Hz in Cygnus X-2

We report the results of AstroSat observations of Cygnus X-2 during February 2016. The source's power density spectrum generated using LAXPC data revealed the presence of a prominent Quasi-periodic Oscillation (QPO) at $\sim42$ Hz with broadband continuum noise at lower frequencies at $\sim10$ Hz. The large effective area of LAXPC at $\gtrsim$30 keV allowed for an unprecedented study of the energy dependence of the QPO and the broad noise continuum. The fractional r.m.s increases with energy, and its shape is similar for both the QPO and the continuum noise, suggesting a common radiative origin. However, while the QPO exhibits hard time lags, with the high energy photons lagging the low ones by a few milliseconds, the continuum noise shows the opposite behavior. The photon spectrum from SXT and LAXPC in $0.7-30$ keV band comprises the soft component from a disc and a hard Comptonized component from a hot corona. While the energy dependence of the r.m.s shows that the QPO and the continuum noise variability are dominated by the Comptonized component, the change in sign of the time-lag suggests that the dynamic origin of the QPO may be in the disk while the noise continuum may originate from the corona.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hard X-ray luminosity functions of cataclysmic variables: Joint Swift/BAT and Gaia data

Cataclysmic variables (CVs) are the most numerous population among the Galactic objects emitting in hard X-rays. Most probably, they are responsible for the extended hard X-ray emission of the Galactic ridge and the central Galactic regions. Here we consider the sample of CVs detected in the all-sky hard X-ray Swift/BAT survey which were also detected by Gaia and thus have reliable distance estimates. Using these data, we derive accurate estimates for local number density per solar mass (\rho_M = 1.37^{+0.3}_{-0.16} x 10^{-5} M_sun^{-1}) and luminosity density per solar mass (\rho_L = 8.95^{+0.15}_{-0.1} x 10^{26} erg s^{-1} M_sun^{-1}) for objects in the sample. These values appear to be in good agreement with the integrated Galactic ridge X-ray emission and Nuclear Stellar Cluster luminosities. Analysis of the differential luminosity functions d\rho_M/d(\log_{10} L_x) and d\rho_L/d(\log_{10} L_x) confirms that there are two populations of hard X-ray emitting CVs. Intermediate polars dominate at luminosities L > 10^{33} erg s^{-1}, whereas non-magnetic CVs and polars are much more numerous but have lower luminosities on average. As a consequence, the contribution of these populations to the observed hard X-ray luminosity is almost equivalent.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Hilbert function of Artinian local complete intersections of codimension three

In singularity theory or algebraic geometry, it is natural to investigate possible Hilbert functions for special algebras $A$ such as local complete intersections or more generally Gorenstein algebras. The sequences that occur as {the} Hilbert functions of standard graded complete intersections are well understood classically thanks to Macaulay and Stanley. Very little is known in the local case except in codimension two. In this paper we characterise the Hilbert functions of quadratic Artinian complete intersections of codimension three. Interestingly we prove that a Hilbert function is admissible for such a Gorenstein ring if and only if is admissible for such a complete intersection. We provide an effective construction of a local complete intersection for a given Hilbert function. {We prove that the symmetric decomposition of such a complete intersection ideal is determined by its Hilbert function.}
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A very low central oxygen mass in the peculiar type Ia SN 2010lp: further diversity at the low-luminosity end of SNe Ia

A nebular spectrum of the peculiar, low-luminosity type Ia supernova 2010lp is modelled in order to estimate the composition of the inner ejecta and to illuminate the nature of this event. Despite having a normally declining light curve, SN 2010lp was similar spectroscopically to SN 1991bg at early times. However, it showed a very unusual double-peaked [OI] $\lambda\lambda\,6300,6363$ emission at late times (Taubenberger et al. 2013). Modelling of the nebular spectrum suggests that a very small amount of oxygen ($\sim0.05$ M$_{\odot}$), expanding at very low speed ($\sim2000$ km/s) is sufficient to reproduce the observed emission. The rest of the nebula is not too dissimilar from SN 1991bg, except that SN 2010lp is slightly more luminous. The double-peaked [OI] emission suggests that SN 2010lp may be consistent with the merger or collision of two low-mass white dwarfs. The low end of the SN Ia luminosity sequence is clearly populated by diverse events, where different channels may contribute.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Do Magnetars' X-ray luminosities exceed their spin-down luminosities?

Magnetars are X-ray emitting neutron stars that are deemed too luminous to be spin-powered. The prevailing view that magnetars' X-ray luminosities exceed their spin-down luminosities is however based on the assumption that the decay with distance of the flux of the X-rays received from magnetars obeys the inverse-square law. The results presented here, of testing the hypothesis of independence of luminosities and distances of magnetars by means of the Efron-Petrosian statistic, imply that the observational data in the McGill Magnetar Catalog are consistent with the dependence $S\propto D^{-3/2}$ of the flux densities $S$ of these objects on their distances $D$ at substantially higher levels of significance than they are with the dependence $S\propto D^{-2}$. This is not incompatible with the requirements of the conservation of energy because the radiation process described in Ardavan [ Mon. Not. R. Astron. Soc., 507, 4530-4563 (2021)], by which the superluminally moving current sheet in the magnetosphere of a neutron star is shown to generate the observed X-ray pulses, is intrinsically transient: the difference in the fluxes of power across any two spheres centred on the star is balanced by the change with time of the energy contained inside the shell bounded by those spheres. Once their over-estimation is rectified, the ratios of X-ray to spin-down luminosities of known magnetars turn out to be invariably lower than $1$. A magnetar differs from a spin-powered pulsar only in that it is observed along a privileged latitudinal direction: the closer is the line of sight to a direction in which the radiation from the current sheet is focused, the higher the frequency and the lower the decay rate with distance of the observed radiation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Learning Perspective Deformation in X-Ray Transmission Imaging

In cone-beam X-ray transmission imaging, due to the divergence of X-rays, imaged structures with different depths have different magnification factors on an X-ray detector, which results in perspective deformation. Perspective deformation causes difficulty in direct, accurate geometric assessments of anatomical structures. In this work, to reduce perspective deformation in X-ray images acquired from regular cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, we investigate on learning perspective deformation, i.e., converting perspective projections into orthogonal projections. Directly converting a single perspective projection image into an orthogonal projection image is extremely challenging due to the lack of depth information. Therefore, we propose to utilize one additional perspective projection, a complementary (180-degree) or orthogonal (90-degree) view, to provide a certain degree of depth information. Furthermore, learning perspective deformation in different spatial domains is investigated. Our proposed method is evaluated on numerical spherical bead phantoms as well as patients' chest and head X-ray data. The experiments on numerical bead phantom data demonstrate that learning perspective deformation in polar coordinates has significant advantages over learning in Cartesian coordinates, as root-mean-square error (RMSE) decreases from 5.31 to 1.40, while learning in log-polar coordinates has no further considerable improvement (RMSE = 1.85). In addition, using a complementary view (RMSE = 1.40) is better than an orthogonal view (RMSE = 3.87). The experiments on patients' chest and head data demonstrate that learning perspective deformation using dual complementary views is also applicable in anatomical X-ray data, allowing accurate cardiothoracic ratio measurements in chest X-ray images and cephalometric analysis in synthetic cephalograms from cone-beam X-ray projections.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Luminosity function and event rate density of XMM-Newton-selected supernova shock-breakout candidates

A dozen X-ray supernova shock breakout (SN SBO) candidates were reported recently based on XMM-Newton archival data, which increased the X-ray selected SN SBO sample by an order of magnitude. Assuming they are genuine SN SBOs, we study the luminosity function (LF) by improving upon the method used in our previous work. The light curves and the spectra of the candidates were used to derive the maximum volume within which these objects could be detected with XMM-Newton by simulation. The results show that the SN SBO LF can be described by either a broken power law (BPL) with indices (at the 68$\%$ confidence level) of $0.48 \pm 0.28$ and $2.11 \pm 1.27$ before and after the break luminosity at $\log (L_b/\rm erg\,s^{-1})=$ $45.32 \pm 0.55$ or a single power law (SPL) with index of $0.80 \pm 0.16$. The local event rate densities of SN SBOs above $5\times 10^{42}$ $\rm erg\,s^{-1}$ are consistent for two models, i.e., $4.6 ^{+1.7}_{-1.3} \times 10^4$ and $4.9 ^{+1.9}_{-1.4} \times 10^4$ $\rm Gpc^{-3}\,yr^{-1}$ for BPL and SPL models, respectively. The number of fast X-ray transients of SN SBO origin can be significantly increased by the wide-field X-ray telescopes such as the Einstein Probe.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

See Chandra X-ray images in a dynamic new gallery

NASA released a new gallery of Chandra X-ray images on February 2, 2022. Observing the universe in X-rays lets us see a whole realm of high-energy phenomena, otherwise hidden to our eyes. And the Chandra X-ray Observatory has been observing the universe in X-rays since its launch in 1999. Enjoy this new gallery of five images. It includes the binary system R Aquarii, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, the Guitar Nebula and its pulsar, the galaxy cluster Abell 2597 and the galaxy NGC 4490.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cold gas removal from the centre of a galaxy by a low-luminosity jet

Suma Murthy, Raffaella Morganti, Alexander Y. Wagner, Tom Oosterloo, Pierre Guillard, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Geoffrey Bicknell. The energy emitted by active galactic nuclei (AGN) may provide a self-regulating process (AGN feedback) that shapes the evolution of galaxies. This is believed to operate along two modes: on galactic scales by clearing the interstellar medium via outflows, and on circumgalactic scales by preventing the cooling and accretion of gas onto the host galaxy. Radio jets associated with radiatively-inefficient AGN are known to contribute to the latter mode of feedback. However, such jets could also play a role on circum-nuclear and galactic scales, blurring the distinction between the two modes. We have discovered a spatially-resolved, massive molecular outflow, carrying $\sim75\%$ of the gas in the central region of the host galaxy of a radiatively-inefficient AGN. The outflow coincides with the radio jet 540 pc offset from the core, unambiguously pointing to the jet as the driver of this phenomenon. The modest luminosity of the radio source ($L\rm_{1.4 GHz}=2.1 \times 10\rm^{23}~\rm W~\rm Hz^{-1}$) confirms predictions of simulations that jets of low-luminosity radio sources carry enough power to drive such outflows. Including kpc-scale feedback from such sources -- comprising of the majority of the radio AGN population -- in cosmological simulations may assist in resolving some of their limitations.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

How deep learning algorithms create accurate images without a complete dataset

The speed of data collection in many kinds of imaging technologies, including MRI, depends on the number of samples taken by the machine. When the number of collected samples is small, deep neural networks can be used to remove the resulting noise and visual artifacts. The technology works, but there...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE

