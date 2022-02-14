Completing the Protostellar Luminosity Function in Cygnus-X with SOFIA/FORCAST Imaging

Magnetars are X-ray emitting neutron stars that are deemed too luminous to be spin-powered. The prevailing view that magnetars' X-ray luminosities exceed their spin-down luminosities is however based on the assumption that the decay with distance of the flux of the X-rays received from magnetars obeys the inverse-square law. The results presented here, of testing the hypothesis of independence of luminosities and distances of magnetars by means of the Efron-Petrosian statistic, imply that the observational data in the McGill Magnetar Catalog are consistent with the dependence $S\propto D^{-3/2}$ of the flux densities $S$ of these objects on their distances $D$ at substantially higher levels of significance than they are with the dependence $S\propto D^{-2}$. This is not incompatible with the requirements of the conservation of energy because the radiation process described in Ardavan [ Mon. Not. R. Astron. Soc., 507, 4530-4563 (2021)], by which the superluminally moving current sheet in the magnetosphere of a neutron star is shown to generate the observed X-ray pulses, is intrinsically transient: the difference in the fluxes of power across any two spheres centred on the star is balanced by the change with time of the energy contained inside the shell bounded by those spheres. Once their over-estimation is rectified, the ratios of X-ray to spin-down luminosities of known magnetars turn out to be invariably lower than $1$. A magnetar differs from a spin-powered pulsar only in that it is observed along a privileged latitudinal direction: the closer is the line of sight to a direction in which the radiation from the current sheet is focused, the higher the frequency and the lower the decay rate with distance of the observed radiation.

