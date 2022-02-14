ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Discovery of pulsating components in eclipsing binary systems through the TESS light curves: The cases of CPD-30 740, HD 97329, V1637 Ori and TYC 683-640-1

By Burak Ulaş, Ceren Ulusoy, Naci Erkan, Mothusi Madiba, Mercy Matsete
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We present the first evidence for the pulsations of primary components of four eclipsing binary systems. The TESS light curves of the targets are analyzed, the light and the absolute parameters...

Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Researchers Confirm They've Spotted Biggest Comet Ever

Somewhere out there amongst the stars floats the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet, the biggest such object researchers have ever set their eyes on. The behemoth—which has an official name of C/2014 UN271—is the subject of a new study that has been accepted for publication in Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters. As researchers put it, the comet is roughly 85 miles in diameter, or roughly 15 Mount Everest's smashed together. At that size, the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet is nearly twice as big as the Hale-Bopp Comet, the previous record holder.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

NASA shares first-ever visible light images of Venus’s surface

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has treated us with some stunning photos so far (like that time when it “touched” the Sun). But now, its cameras have turned to Venus. The probe has taken its first-visible light images of the surface of Venus. And not only it’s Parker’s first, but this is the first-ever photo of our neighboring planet taken in the light that the human eye can see.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tess#Cpd#V1637 Ori#Tyc 683 640 1#Stellar Astrophysics
sciencealert.com

An 85-Mile-Wide Comet Is Officially The Largest Comet Ever Observed

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet, identified in 2021, is officially the biggest comet ever observed. The new record, reported on the preprint website arXiv and now accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, bumps the Hale-Bopp comet from the top spot. Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 and became visible to the naked eye in 1996; it was about 46 miles (74 kilometers) across. Bernardinelli-Bernstein, also known as comet 2014 UN271, has now been calculated to be about 85 miles (137 km) across.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Apsidal motion in massive eccentric binaries in NGC 6231: The case of HD 152219

The measurement of the apsidal motion in close eccentric massive binary systems provides essential information to probe the internal structure of the stars that compose the system. Following the determination of the fundamental stellar and binary parameters, we make use of the tidally induced apsidal motion to infer constraints on the internal structure of the stars composing the binary system HD152219. The extensive set of spectroscopic, photometric, and radial velocity observations allows us to constrain the fundamental parameters of the stars together with the rate of apsidal motion of the system. Stellar structure and evolution models are further built with the Clés code testing different prescriptions for the internal mixing occurring inside the stars. The effect of stellar rotation axis misalignment with respect to the normal to the orbital plane on our interpretation of the apsidal motion in terms of internal structure constants is investigated. Made of an O9.5 III primary star (M1 = 18.64+/-0.47M${_\odot}$, R1 = 9.40+0.14-0.15R${_\odot}$, Teff,1 = 30900+/-1000 K) and a B1-2 V-III secondary star (M2 = 7.70+/-0.12M${_\odot}$, R2 = 3.69+/-0.06R${_\odot}$, Teff,2 = 21697+/-1000 K), the binary system HD152219 displays apsidal motion at a rate (1.198+/-0.300)°yr-1. The weighted-average mean of the internal structure constant of the binary system is inferred: k2 = 0.00173+/-0.00052. For the Clés models to reproduce the k2-value of the primary star, a significant enhanced mixing is required, notably through the turbulent mixing, but at the cost that other stellar parameters cannot be reproduced simultaneously. The difficulty to reproduce the k2-value simultaneously with the stellar parameters as well as the incompatibility between the age estimates of the primary and secondary stars are indications that some physics of the stellar interior are still not completely understood.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

99 new oscillating red-giant stars in binary systems with NASA TESS and NASA Kepler identified from the SB9-Catalogue

P. G. Beck, S. Mathur, K. Hambleton, R. A. García, L. Steinwender, N. L. Eisner, J.-D. do Nascimento, P. Gaulme, S. Mathis. Oscillating red-giant stars in binary systems are an ideal testbed for investigating the structure and evolution of stars in the advanced phases of evolution. With 83 known red-giants in binary systems, of which only about 40 have determined global seismic parameters and orbital parameters, the sample is slender compared to the numerous known oscillating stars. The detection of red-giant binary systems is typically obtained from the signature of stellar binarity in space photometry. The time base of such data biases the detection towards systems with shorter periods and orbits of insufficient size to allow a red-giant to fully extend as it evolves up the red-giant branch. Consequently, the sample shows an excess of H-shell burning giants while being sparse of stars in the He-core burning phase. From the ninth catalogue of spectroscopic binary orbits (SB9), we identified candidate systems hosting a red-giant primary component. Searching space photometry from the NASA missions Kepler, K2, and TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) as well as the BRITE (BRIght Target Explorer) constellation mission, we found 99 systems, which were previously unknown of hosting an oscillating giant component. The revised search strategy allowed us to extend the range of orbital periods of systems hosting oscillating giants up to 26000 days. Such wide orbits allow for a rich population of He-core burning primaries, which are required for a complete view on stellar evolution from binary studies. Tripling the size of known oscillating red-giant stars in binary systems is an important step towards an ensemble approach for seismology and tidal studies. While for non-eclipsing binaries the inclination is unknown, such a seismically well-characterized sample will be a treasure trove in combination with Gaia astrometric orbits for binary systems.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stripped-envelope supernova light-curve bumps caused by variable thermal energy injection from magnetar spin down

Luminosity evolution of some stripped-envelope supernovae such as superluminous supernovae is difficult to be explained by the canonical 56Ni nuclear decay heating. A popular alternative heating source is rapid spin down of strongly-magnetized rapidly-rotating neutron stars (magnetars) and it has been shown that magnetar spin down can explain luminosity evolution of superluminous supernovae. Recent observations have indicated that superluminous supernovae often have bumpy light curves with multiple luminosity peaks. The cause of bumpy light curves is still unknown. In this study, we investigate the possibility that the light-curve bumps are caused by variabilities in the thermal energy injection from magnetar spin down. We find that a temporal increase in the thermal energy injection can lead to multiple luminosity peaks. The multiple luminosity peaks caused by the variable thermal energy injection is found to be accompanied by significant photospheric temperature increase, and photospheric radii are not significantly changed. We show that the bumpy light curves of SN 2015bn and SN 2019stc can be reproduced by temporarily increasing magnetar spin-down energy input by a factor of 2-3 for 5-20 days. However, not all the light-curve bumps are accompanied by the clear photospheric temperature increase as predicted by our synthetic models. In particular, the secondary light-curve bump of SN 2019stc is accompanied by a temporal increase in photospheric radii rather than temperature, which is not seen in our synthetic models. We, therefore, conclude that not all the light-curve bumps observed in luminous supernovae are caused by the variable thermal energy injection from magnetar spin down and some bumps are likely caused by a different mechanism. Our study demonstrates the importance of photosphere information to identify the cause of the bumpy light curves.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

A Bayesian Analysis of Physical Parameters for 783 Kepler Close Binaries: Extreme-Mass-Ratio Systems and a New Mass Ratio versus Period Lower Limit

Contact binary star systems represent the long-lived penultimate phase of binary evolution. Population statistics of their physical parameters inform understanding of binary evolutionary pathways and end products. We use light curves and new optical spectroscopy to conduct a pilot study of ten (near-)contact systems in the long-period (P>0.5 d) tail of close binaries in the Kepler field. We couple PHOEBE light curve models with Markov-Chain Monte Carlo analyses to compute Bayesian probabilities on inclinations, fillout factors, mass ratios, third-light fractions, and component temperature ratios. Mass ratios and third-light contributions measured from spectra agree well with those inferred from the light curves. Most binaries in the pilot study have extreme mass ratios q<0.32. At least eight are probable triples. A Bayesian analysis of all 783 Kepler 0.15 d<P<2 d (near-)contact binaries forming an unbiased sample of unprecedented size and photometric precision results in 178 probable contact systems, 114 probable detached systems, and 491 ambiguous systems. We report best-fitting and 16th/50th/84th percentile parameters of modeled systems. Contact systems are rare at periods P>0.5 d, as are systems with mass ratios near unity (q>0.8). There exists an empirical mass ratio lower limit $q_{min}$(P)~0.05-0.15 below which contact systems are absent, in agreement with a new set of theoretical predictions we obtain by modeling the evolution of contact systems under the constraints of mass and angular momentum conservation. Pre-merger systems should be found at at long periods and near this mass ratio lower limit, which rises from q=0.044 for P=0.74 d to q=0.15 at P=2.0 d. These findings support a scenario whereby mass transfer drives systems toward extreme $q$ and larger $P$ until the onset of the Darwin instability at $q_{min}$ precipitates a merger.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study investigates X-ray variability of the binary system HD 189733

Astronomers from Italy and Spain have observed a binary system known as HD 189733, using ESA's XMM-Newton satellite. Results of the observational campaign, published January 28 on arXiv.org, deliver essential information regarding the peculiar X-ray variability of this binary. Located some 63 light years away from the Earth, HD 189733...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

97 Eclipsing Quadruple Star Candidates Discovered in TESS Full Frame Images

Veselin B. Kostov, Brian P. Powell, Saul A. Rappaport, Tamas Borkovits, Robert Gagliano, Thomas L. Jacobs, Martti H. Kristiansen, Daryll M. LaCourse, Mark Omohundro, Jerome Orosz, Allan R. Schmitt, Hans M. Schwengeler, Ivan A. Terentev, Guillermo Torres, Thomas Barclay, Adam H. Friedman, Ethan Kruse, Greg Olmschenk, Andrew Vanderburg, William Welsh.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear tidal excitation of super-harmonic gravity waves in main-sequence stars in binary and exoplanetary systems

We study the role of nonlinear effects on tidally-excited internal gravity waves in stellar radiation zones in exoplanetary or binary systems. We are partly motivated to study tides due to massive short-period hot Jupiters, which preferentially orbit stars with convective cores, for which wave breaking near the stellar centre cannot operate. We develop a theory (and test it with numerical calculations) for the nonlinear excitation of super-harmonic "secondary" waves (with frequencies $2\omega_p$) by a "primary" tidal wave (with frequency $\omega_p$) near the interface between the radiation zone and convective envelope. These waves have the same horizontal phase speeds to leading order, and this nonlinear effect could contribute importantly to tidal dissipation if the secondary waves can efficiently damp the primary. We derive criteria involving the orbital and stellar parameters required to excite these secondary waves to large amplitudes using a local model of the radiative/convective interface, which we convert to apply to tides in a spherical star. We numerically evaluate the critical amplitudes required for this new nonlinear effect to become important using stellar models, comparing them to the "conventional" criteria for wave breaking in radiative cores and the application of WKBJ theory near convective cores. The criteria for this new effect are easier to satisfy than the conventional measures of nonlinearity in $1.4$ and $2M_\odot$ stars on the main-sequence. We predict nonlinear effects to be important even for planetary-mass companions around the latter, but this effect is probably less important in stars with radiative cores.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Thermal effects on tidal deformability in the last orbits of an inspiraling binary neutron star system

The study of binary neutron stars mergers by the detection of the emitted gravitational waves is one of the most promised tools to study the properties of dense nuclear matter at high densities. It is worth claiming that, at the moment, strong evidence that the temperature of the stars is zero during the last orbits before coalescing, does not exist. Nevertheless, theoretical studies suggest that the temperature concerning the inspiral phase, could reach even a few MeV. According to the main theory, tides transfer mechanical energy and angular momentum to the star at the expense of the orbit, where friction within the star converts the mechanical energy into heat. During the inspiral, these effects are potentially detectable. Different treatments have been used to estimate the transfer of the mechanical energy and the size of the tidal friction, leading to different conclusions about the importance of pre-merger tidal effects. The present work is dedicated to the study of the effect of temperature on the tidal deformability of neutron stars during the inspiral of a neutron star system just before the merger. We applied a class of hot equations of state, both isothermal and adiabatic, originated from various nuclear models. We found that even for low values of temperature ($T<1$ MeV), the effects on the basic ingredients of tidal deformability are not negligible. On the other hand, in the case of the adiabatic star, the thermal effects on tidal deformability remain imperceptible, up to the value $S=0.2 \ {\rm k}_{B}$. According to the main finding, the effect of the temperature on the tidal deformability is indistinguishable. The consequences of the above result are discussed and analyzed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Predicting the Exoplanet Yield of the TESS Prime and Extended Missions Through Years 1-7

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered $\sim$5000 planets and planet candidates after three and a half years of observations. With a planned second Extended Mission spanning Years 5 - 7 on the horizon, now is the time to revise predictions of the TESS exoplanet yield. We present simulations of the number of detectable planets around 9.4 million AFGKM stars in the TESS Input Catalog Candidate Target List v8.01 through seven years of the TESS mission. Our simulations take advantage of improved models for the photometric performance and temporal window functions. The detection model was also improved by relying on the results of inject-and-recovery testing by the Kepler team. We estimate 4719$\pm$334 planets around these stars should be detectable with data from the Prime Mission alone (Years 1 - 2), and another 3707$\pm$209 planets should be detectable by the end of the current Extended Mission (Years 3 - 4). Based on a proposed pointing scenario for a second Extended Mission (Years 5 - 7), we predict TESS should find a further 4093$\pm$180 planets, bringing the total TESS yield to 12519$\pm$678 planets. We provide our predicted yields as functions of host star spectral type, planet radius, orbital period, follow-up feasibility, and location relative to the habitable zone. We also compare our predictions to the actual Prime Mission yield, finding good agreement.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Comprehensive analysis of TESS Full Orbital Phase Curve of WASP-121b

We present the full phase curve analysis of the ultrahot Jupiter WASP-121b ($R_p \simeq 1.865 R_J, M_p \simeq 1.184 M_J $) using observations from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and a comparison between our results with previous studies on this target. Our comprehensive phase curve model includes primary transit, secondary eclipse, thermal emission, reflection, and ellipsoidal tidal distortion, which are jointly fit to extract the information of all parameters simultaneously from the data sets. We also evaluated and calculated the amplitude of Doppler beaming to be $\sim 2$ ppm, but given the precision of the photometric data, we found it to be insignificant. After removing the instrumental systematic noise, we reliably detect the secondary eclipse with a depth of $489_{-10}^{+16}$ parts-per-million (ppm), dominated by thermal emission. Using the TESS bandpass, we measure the dayside $2941_{-150}^{+61} K$ and nightside $2236_{-97}^{+38} K $ temperatures of WASP-121b. We find that a hotspot is well aligned with the substellar point, leading to the conclusion that there is an inefficient heat distribution from the dayside to the nightside. Our estimated geometric albedo, $A_g = 0.069_{-0.02}^{+0.06}$, suggest that WASP-121b has a low geometric albedo. Finally, our estimated amplitude of the ellipsoidal variation signal is in agreement with the predictions of the theoretical expectations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

X-ray emission from candidate stellar merger remnant TYC 2597-735-1 and its Blue Ring Nebula

Hans Moritz Günther, Keri Hoadley, Maximilian N. Günther, Brian D. Metzger, P. C. Schneider, Ken J. Shen. Tight binary or multiple star systems can interact through mass transfer and follow vastly different evolutionary pathways than single stars. The star TYC 2597-735-1 is a candidate for a recent stellar merger remnant resulting from a coalescence of a low-mass companion with a primary star a few thousand years ago. This violent event is evident in a conical outflow ("Blue Ring Nebula") emitting in UV light and surrounded by leading shock filaments observed in H$\alpha$ and UV emission. From Chandra data, we report the detection of X-ray emission from the location of TYC 2597-735-1 with a luminosity $\log(L_\mathrm{X}/L_\mathrm{bol})=-5.5$. Together with a previously reported period around 14~days, this indicates ongoing stellar activity and the presence of strong magnetic fields on TYC 2597-735-1. Supported by stellar evolution models of merger remnants, we interpret the inferred stellar magnetic field as dynamo action associated with a newly formed convection zone in the atmosphere of TYC 2597-735-1, though internal shocks at the base of an accretion-powered jet cannot be ruled out. We speculate that this object will evolve into an FK Com type source, i.e. a class of rapidly spinning magnetically active stars for which a merger origin has been proposed but for which no relic accretion or large-scale nebula remains visible. We also detect likely X-ray emission from two small regions close to the outer shock fronts in the Blue Ring Nebula, which may arise from either inhomogenities in the circumstellar medium or in the mass and velocity distribution in the merger-driven outflow.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Assessing the Influence of Input Magnetic Maps on Global Modeling of the Solar Wind and CME-driven Shock in the 2013 April 11 Event

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made in developing physics-based solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME) models, which have been or are being transferred to national centers (e.g., SWPC, CCMC) to enable space weather predictive capability. However, the input data coverage for space weather forecasting is extremely limited. One major limitation is the solar magnetic field measurements, which are used to specify the inner boundary conditions of the global magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) models. In this study, using the Alfven wave solar model (AWSoM), we quantitatively assess the influence of the magnetic field map input (synoptic/diachronic vs. synchronic magnetic maps) on the global modeling of the solar wind and the CME-driven shock in the 2013 April 11 solar energetic particle (SEP) event. Our study shows that due to the inhomogeneous background solar wind and dynamical evolution of the CME, the CME-driven shock parameters change significantly both spatially and temporally as the CME propagates through the heliosphere. The input magnetic map has a great impact on the shock connectivity and shock properties in the global MHD simulation. Therefore this study illustrates the importance of taking into account the model uncertainty due to the imperfect magnetic field measurements when using the model to provide space weather predictions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Finding the stable structures of 2D hexagonal materials with Bayesian optimization: Beyond the structural relationship with 3D crystals in weakly-bonded binary systems

The graphene-graphite relationship in structural geometry is a basic principle to predict novel two-dimensional (2D) materials. Here, we demonstrate that this is not the case in binary metallic systems. We use the Bayesian optimization framework combined with the density-functional theory approach to determine the stable configuration of atomic species on a hexagonal plane. We show that the optimized structure of 2D Cu-Au exhibits the hexagonal lattice of a hexagonal ring of Cu atoms containing one Au atom, where the number of the Cu atoms is larger than that of the Au atoms in the unit cell, which is difficult to speculate from the atomic distribution of CuAu in the L1$_0$ structure. We also show that 2D Cu-$X$ with $X=$ Be, Zn, and Pd have hexagonal or elongated rings containing different atoms in the unit cell. Based on the binary Lennard-Jones model, we propose that such structures can appear for weakly-bonded systems located in between the phase-separated and strongly-bonded systems with the interatomic interaction energy between different species.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dehnen halo effect on a black hole in an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy

There had been recent advancement toward the detection of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which may serve as a useful laboratory for dark matter exploration since some of them contains almost 99$\%$ of pure dark matter. The majority of these galaxies contain no black hole that inhabits them. Recently, there had been reports that some dwarf galaxies may have a black hole within. In this study, we construct a black hole solution combined with the Dehnen dark matter halo profile, which is commonly used for dwarf galaxies. We aim to find out whether there would be deviations relative to the standard black hole properties which might allow determining whether the dark matter profile in ultra-faint dwarf galaxies is cored or cuspy. To make the model more realistic, we applied the modified Newman-Janis prescription to obtain the rotating metric. We analyzed the black hole properties such as the event horizon, ergoregion, geodesics of time-like and null particle, and the black hole shadow. To broaden the scope of this study, we also calculated the weak deflection angle to examine the effect of the Dehnen profile. Results revealed that the Dehnen profile causes some tiny but interesting deviations to the known black hole properties. It is shown that the radius of the innermost stable circular orbit decreases, while the photonsphere radius increases. We also found out that the size of the shadow decreases due to the Dehnen profile and the extent depends on whether the profile is cored or cuspy. Overall, the deviation caused by the Dehnen profile relative to the known black hole properties are so tiny, that one needs a very sophisticated and ultra-sensitive space detectors to help distinguish whether this profile for ultra-faint dwarf galaxy is cored or cuspy.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

