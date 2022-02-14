Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Valentine’s Day with special treats
By Andy Koval
WGN Radio
22 hours ago
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Staff at Brookfield Zoo made sure their animals felt the love on Valentine’s Day.
Several animals were given heart-shape treats or fruit to celebrate the big day.
The zoo’s Galapagos and sulcata tortoises were treated to watermelon in the shape of hearts. Owen and Taylor, the zoo’s California sea lions and Kiinaq, a grey seal, received frozen heart-shaped treats.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What an incredible story. Maggie and Dominic Altobelli join John Williams to talk about being back in Chicago after their conjoined twins, Addison and Lilianna, were successfully separated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. You can find more information about the “Addy and Lily Fund for Transformational Surgical Care” here and you can donate here.
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the latest mask mandates and if people will be able to travel safely during Spring Break. He also talked about the current hospital trends and answered listeners’ […]
Lt. Quention Curtis from the Chicago Fire Department joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about the incredible work he is doing inspiring future first responders with his organization ‘Black Fire Brigade’. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Hernandez-Mata served in more than 100 combat missions for the U.S. Army and when he left the service, he expected to be granted U.S. citizenship. Instead, he was deported after being convicted of drug and firearm possession.
CHICAGO — A young girl who was found alone outside in the city’s Englewood neighborhood has been reunited with her guardian, according to police. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone called police to say they saw the toddler, between the ages of 2 and 4, standing on a sidewalk on the 600 block of West 71st […]
NORTHBROOK, Ill.— With the Winter Olympics in full swing, curling has taken center stage once again. But, what exactly is curling and how do you play it? In general, curling involves a set of players (two teams with four players) sliding granite stones called rocks (each team has stones) on a sheet of ice toward […]
Disney Afternoon's tiniest stars are back in a big way. On Monday, Disney released a teaser trailer for "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" — the first theatrical adaptation of the iconic Disney Channel cartoon of the same name.
Comments / 0