Figure skating drama moves to the ice

By The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

BEIJING (AP) — After days of off-ice drama, it’s finally time for the women’s figure skating competition to start.

The saga of Russian star Kamila Valieva moves on to the short program — which she can participate in after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A test that Valieva took in December was flagged for a banned heart medication, but CAS ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, a “protected athlete” because of her age, can compete.

Even if she wins a medal in this event, it could be taken away later, and the International Olympic Committee has even said if Valieva finishes in the top three, there will be no medal ceremony during the Beijing Games. There will also be no ceremony for the team event won by Valieva and the Russian team earlier.

So now figure skating — always a big Winter Games draw — has even more intrigue. NBC plans to show the women’s short program in prime time Tuesday night. Anyone wanting to watch it live will need to get up early. It starts at 5 a.m. EST, with USA Network planning live coverage.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

FIGURE SKATING

The short program could go a long way toward indicating whether any of the American women have a good shot at a medal. Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu will perform just before Valieva.

With Valieva still in, however, the Russians have a real chance to sweep the medals in this event. Valieva, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova swept all five Grand Prix assignments they attended this season, and they swept the podium at the European championships.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American Alex Hall, who finished eighth in the big air competition, is expected to contend in slopestyle along with fellow U.S. hopeful Colby Stevenson. American Nick Goepper, who medaled in this event at the past two Olympics, is in it again as well.

The final is set for live coverage in prime time on USA Network.

HOCKEY

The quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament start Tuesday night, with the unbeaten U.S. team playing its game at 11:10 p.m. The Russians play in the game after that. Those will likely be on USA Network.

ALSO OF NOTE

Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway has tested negative for COVID-19, meaning the three-time world champion could still compete at these Olympics. NBC plans to show the large hill Nordic combined in the afternoon Tuesday. … Germany could become the first nation to sweep the medals in a bobsled event. Francesco Friedrich led after two runs in the two-man event, one of three Germans in the top four. NBC will have coverage of the final two runs in prime time. … The final run of the men’s slalom will air live as part of NBC’s late-night coverage. … NBC also plans to show the men’s biathlon relay in the afternoon. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe already have two gold medals each at the Beijing Games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com

Winter Olympics 2022 – Russia figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete –

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating star, was cleared to skate in the women’s competition, which begins Tuesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that it would not reinstate a provisional suspension after an appeal from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
SPORTS
