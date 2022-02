Two years into the pandemic, figuring out Covid immunity is more muddled than ever before. Just about any community has some combination of the following: people who were infected early on but have since been vaccinated; people who were vaccinated and then got Covid; people who have received booster shots; people who haven’t; people who are refusing the Covid vaccines altogether, among them some who have been infected once, if not multiple times, while others haven’t. That’s also the tip of the iceberg, considering the differences the variants introduce.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO