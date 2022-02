FootJoy has introduced its latest golf shoe, Fuel. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: The Fuel combines a sneaker look, fit and feel with tour-quality traction. Lightweight StratoLite foam cushioning provides ultimate comfort and walkability while Flex Last technology increases comfort while giving the shoe an athletic profile – full-rounded toe, full fit across forefoot and instep, and a slightly narrow heel. Under the midsole, the Power Stabilizer outsole with a new stability bridge allows the shoe to be played even at the highest levels – Jessica Korda, Max Homa and Will Zalatoris are all expected to wear Fuel this year.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO