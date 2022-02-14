ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PEBB’s February For Your Benefit newsletter

 2 days ago

The Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) Program's For Your Benefit newsletter is your source for information and updates about your health benefits. Here are some highlights. Reminders for the new plan year. Your annual deductible and out-of-pocket minimums restarted in January. Read the tips and reminders for avoiding surprises...

www.hca.wa.gov

Free Lance-Star

Here's the Best Way to Benefit From Your HSA

There's a reason health savings accounts, or HSAs, are often hailed as a terrific retirement-savings tool. Even though HSAs aren't meant for retirement specifically, they can serve as a savings plan for your senior years -- if you manage yours wisely. In fact, one key move on your part could really help you make the most of your HSA.
wibqam.com

How some families can get free internet access

INDIANAPOLIS — With more schools turning to remote classes instead of snow days, some families are being left out in the cold. However, AT&T is now offering a free internet option to bridge the digital divide. On Monday, AT&T announced a new plan that would provide free internet to...
Daily Journal

Millions miss out on broadband benefit program

A federal initiative providing a monthly discount on broadband is not being used to its full potential in many states. According to a recent report by Broadband Now, more than 37 million households qualify for the broadband benefit launched last year, but only 7.1 million households are enrolled. South Dakota and North Dakota ranked lowest in the nation with only 3 to 5% of eligible households taking advantage of the program.
US News and World Report

How Can You Get Credit for Paying Rent?

Credit bureaus don't automatically collect information about rent payments but will include this data on your credit reports if they receive it. While building credit by paying rent can take some effort, it is simple to do with rent reporting services and a little help from your landlord. Here's how to get credit for all of those rent payments.
Little Apple Post

Over 10M homes enrolled in federal broadband program

WASHINGTON — On Monday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced more than 10 million households have enrolled in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest broadband affordability program. Thanks to funding support in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, millions of families who previously could not get online or struggled to pay for this modern-day necessity are now connected. Low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
