In the Raymore-Peculiar School District, at the Administrative Services Center, there are three departments that have student interns working with full-time employees. Two opportunities are offered through the Finance and Communications departments. For those internships, the student employees go to school for most of the day, then go to the Administrative Services Center to work. These internships are paid, and the students can earn class credit. The internships are listed in the Course Planning Guide as “Finance Internship” and “Media Internship.”

PECULIAR, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO