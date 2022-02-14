Election fraud trial of Myanmar’s ousted Aung San Suu Kyi begins
By Associated Press Published:
Columbian
21 hours ago
BANGKOK — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on Monday on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison. The army seized power and arrested...
YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign. Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence from British...
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing agreed to arrange for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy from Cambodia to meet members of the ousted ruling party on a future visit, a senior Cambodian official said on Monday. The pledge, made in a Jan. 26...
(Reuters) – A court in military-run Myanmar postponed two hearings this week in the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, a source with knowledge of proceedings said on Friday, after media reported the ousted leader had not been feeling well. Suu Kyi had been due in court on Thursday...
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to a junta court on Friday after skipping a previous hearing because she felt unwell, a source with knowledge of the case said.
Suu Kyi has been detained since her civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests and a bloody military crackdown, with more than 1,500 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.
Cut off from the world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, the Nobel laureate faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.
She skipped Thursday's hearing in her trial on charges of breaching the official secrets act because she felt "dizzy", a source with knowledge of the case said.
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Myanmar have filed an 11th corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s elected leader who was ousted from power by a military takeover a year ago, state-controlled media reported Friday. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Suu Kyi...
(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government announced a new bribery charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, the country's state broadcaster reported. Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of at least 150 years in prison....
The Myanmar military kidnapped civilians and forced them to work as human shields, attacked homes, churches and carried out massacres, according to a report that warns recent atrocities in eastern Myanmar may amount to war crimes. The report, by the Myanmar-founded human rights group Fortify Rights, documents abuses by the...
In 1923 in Munich, Hitler staged a coup against the German state. He led from the front an armed mob of 2,000 Nazis and sympathizers. They were confronted by the police. Four officers and 16 Nazis died. Hitler was found guilty of treason and served just eight months in prison.
Htun Zaw Win, who uses the professional name Wyne, has been arrested in Myanmar following a year on the run evading charges of encouraging government employees to join protests against local military rule.
AP first reported that Wyne had returned home from hiding for medical treatment, having suffered a stroke in 2019, when the military caught up with him. Deadline sources have confirmed the information.
The news is the latest distressing incident from a brutal two-year period that has followed the local military seizing control from the democratically elected Myanmar government in a coup d’etat in February 2020.
Deadline sources said that one...
Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): Taliban have detained at least nine foreigners in Kabul, including one American and several British citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing relatives of the detainees and sources familiar with the matter. Two of those detained, both journalists, were released late Friday after...
The Central African Republic's army, accompanied by a Russian paramilitary group, sparked panic earlier this week in the center of the country which prompted some of the population to flee, a UN source in New York told AFP on Friday. MINUSCA reported on Wednesday that it had "observed movements of Central African armed forces and other security personnel" around the town of Bria, heading toward the nearby villages of Mouka and Samo-Ouandja, the source told AFP.
The UN uses the term "other security personnel" to refer to the hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces who fight alongside the army, and who have helped them over the past year push back rebels from their strongholds.
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban have detained two foreign journalists on assignment with the U.N. refugee agency and a number of its Afghan staff working in the country’s capital, UNHCR said Friday. The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden was expected to issue an executive order...
Myanmar is seeing increasingly deadly battles between its military and organised groups of armed civilians, new data suggests. Many of those fighting the military are young people who have put their lives on hold since the junta seized power a year ago. The intensity and extent of the violence -...
Comments / 0