The oil and gas sector has a valuable role to play in new energy safety, explains Paul Davidson. In the build-up to and in the aftermath of COP26, we’ve seen an inevitable elevation in the dialogue on decarbonisation, and an increased focus on the role of renewables in the energy transition. Indeed, the Renewables 2020 Report forecasts that renewable energy capacity is projected to expand by 50% by 2024, making up nearly a third (30%) of global electricity supply.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO