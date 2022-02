After getting some momentum back with a home win over Texas AM, No. 2 Auburn will look to protect home court again against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Auburn (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country and was the only undefeated team in the SEC, but lost bothof those distinctions with an overtime loss on the road at Arkansas. The Tigers got back on their court Saturday and responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season, defeating the Aggies 75-58.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO