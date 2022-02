The metaverse is fast having the same effect in 2022 as NFTs did in 2021. Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) experienced meteoric growth following their distinctive metaverse projects, accompanied by mainstream interest by corporations such as Meta and Microsoft. Cryptos are racing to get in on the new trend, and popular memecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), which skyrocketed by 74,000,000% throughout 2021, is now in the process of building its own metaverse. LEASH rapidly soared by over 40% following the announcement of the ‘shibaverse’, as it’s been dubbed. With HUH Token (HUH) anticipating the launch of its upcoming metaverse, the MetHUH, could HUH be the next crypto to boom?

