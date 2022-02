Begin with the end in mind people say. Educators take this to heart when using methods like listing essential understandings and learning objectives to keep focused on their desired end for a class or unit. But take a step further back and you start to ask, what is the end we want for learning in general? My answer: education for a sustainable future - the goal of helping everyone to learn to create a better future for themselves and for us all.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO