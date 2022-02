A second family of beavers has been relocated to a farm in Scotland in a bid to help population numbers in the wild.The move comes after the Scottish Government said last year that it would support translocation of beavers to new areas of Scotland rather than killing them if they are causing damage.The five beavers were moved to the Argaty Red Kite centre near Doune, in addition to the five beavers already relocated there in November last year.The charity, Beaver Trust, carried out the translocation last Friday, February 11.It will be so exciting to see how they enhance biodiversity on...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO