Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO in Stock at B&H Photo

While mirrorless full-frame systems perfectly serve most professional and hobbyist photographers, medium format cameras, such as the Fujifilm GFX100S ($5,999), use larger sensors that give you a different perspective on the world. The GFX100S is a slimmed-down version of the company's $10,000 flagship GFX100, with the same 100MP sensor, integrated image stabilization, and speedy phase detect autofocus for $4,000 less. It's our Editors' Choice winner for photographers looking to move beyond the confines of the full-frame format—just prepare to carry a bigger kit.
Comments / 0