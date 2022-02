The Apprentice last night was pretty iconic for a number of reasons. The first being who was sent home and fired by Lord Sugar and the second reason being the state of those bloody Welsh tours. What was even going on? At one point Nick was banging on about sheep, then Karen Brady was zooming across the Valley’s on a zip wire and some bloke was falling asleep in the whiskey tasting session. Anyway, here are all the best memes and reactions to last night’s episode of The Apprentice 2022:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO