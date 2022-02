Dying Light 2, like the vast majority of RPGs out there, offers plenty of secrets for you to discover. From some of the smaller safe codes that net you rewards such as Inhibitors, to whole weapons that can prove incredibly useful tools against infected and hostile humans alike, there’s no end to the options made available to you. One of the bigger and more difficult-to-reach secrets is the developer room, which can essentially only be found if you’re trying to 100% the game. If this is you, then allow me to help you out. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get to the developer room in Dying Light 2!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO