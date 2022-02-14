ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niki & Gabi DeMartino Kick Off New York Fashion Week - See the Photos!

Cover picture for the articleNiki and Gabi DeMartino are living it up in NYC for New York Fashion Week!. The twin sisters have already hit up several shows, and we have photos right here....

crossroadstoday.com

Christian Cowan’s NY fashion week show went 102 stories up

NEW YORK (AP) — To a screeching party soundtrack 102 floors up the Freedom Tower on hallowed 9/11 ground, British wunderkind Christian Cowan helped open New York Fashion Week on Friday night with a riot of sequins, feathers and little T-shirts of love to the city he now calls home.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

NEW YORK – With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa. But attitude was just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

Click here to read the full article. The dream is still alive. It’s not Tom, Tommy or Ralph, but a new generation of designers this New York Fashion Week who are shaping the look of American fashion — couture-like, quirky-special, inclusive and tech-enhanced, but above all democratic.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far One silver lining of the pandemic is that it gave designers time and space to be creative, birthing new labels like Interior NYC. “There’s a new wave of brands gaining momentum, and in time that will lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at New York Fashion Week, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway. Last week, the color institute revealed its fall 2022 color report that named a wide range of hues as the season’s reigning color trends. The report ranged from neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige to bold colors like a neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style Many designers and fashion brands...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

How to Watch the Michael Kors NYFW Show Tonight

New York Fashion Week isn’t over yet and apparently neither are Valentine’s Day treats, because tonight, Michael Kors is showing its collection virtually for the first time. The live show will feature the brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection and a musical performance by Miguel. As a New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch: Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout. All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week. Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#New York Fashion Week#Music Video#Niki Gabi Demartino#Spring Studios#Private Policy
fashionista.com

These Designers Are Making Their New York Fashion Week Debuts for Fall 2022

It's really happening. Friday is the first day of New York Fashion Week, where designers new and established will unveil their Fall 2022 collections to vaccinated in-person audiences and/or digital viewers at home. While there may not be as many household names on the schedule as there have been in the past, this February's lineup is still a solid representation of the distinctive talent New York has to offer, including a few newcomers we're just getting to know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Don’t Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Miami Herald

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Photos

Spotted! New York Fashion Week is officially in session, which means Us Weekly’s Stylish is keeping an eye on the always-fabulous celebrity street style. Because while the runways offer up a nonstop stream of couture and hint at what trends are to come, the stars sitting front row — and running around the big apple — serve up just as much fashion inspiration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

Rowan Blanchard Joins More Young Hollywood Stars at Rodarte's NYFW Event

Rowan Blanchard steps out among other Young Hollywood stars while attending the Art of Rodarte VIP launch event during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 11) at Spring Studios in New York City. The 20-year-old actress was joined at the event by Yellowjackets‘ Jasmin Savoy Brown and Euphoria‘s Maude...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New York Fashion Week is decadent, depraved and delusional

Nothing about Tiffany Brown Designs’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection enticed us to wear it — much less purchase it. It was superfluous. It was superficial. It was fake leather and fake fur, the color of the signifier “pumpkin spice.”. Sure, fake leather and fake fur are more sustainable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

We Are So Here For Bella Hadid’s ’70s Fashion Era

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid has been praised as the queen of effortless Y2K style, but the supermodel’s low-key obsession with ’70s pieces warrants a closer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Is "Ready to Ruffle Some Feathers" at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is here and with it comes more memorable outfits from Melissa Gorga. Last year, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show for the Australian luxury label Bronx and Banco in an ab-baring pink floral cut-out dress. This year, Melissa graced the event again in yet another incredible ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Blue Eye Shadow Is Dominating New York Fashion Week

Blue eye shadow is like the hairspray of makeup — both are surprisingly versatile and can totally elevate a look but over the years have garnered an unfairly bad reputation, thanks to their connection to beauty pageants and the '80s as a whole. But for at least one of these products, it appears the tide may be turning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

