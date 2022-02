PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's basketball (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) is back at home at Jersey Mike's Arena to take on the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini for a 7 p.m. (ET) tipoff on Wednesday. No. 12 Illinois represents the fourth straight game against a ranked foe in a stretch of seven straight games against ranked teams, all of them ranked No. 16 or better in the nation. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of their highest ranked road win since joining the Big Ten and back-to-back-to-back ranked wins against ranked opponents for the first time in school history.

