After life in the pandemic and going back to in-person learning, I’ve had a lot of time to plan out outfits that I could wear going back to school, and because of it, I’ve developed my own style. However, some people might want to keep up with the trends, sometimes they can be in for years or a few days, so it’s hard to keep up and to be able to buy clothes, as some people don’t have the luxury of shopping sprees.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO