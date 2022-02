Whiting is adding to its non-operated oil and gas assets in the Bakken, a move that company officials said will increase cash flow. “These transactions continue the strategy we put forth beginning in late 2020,” Whiting President and CEO Lynn A. Peterson said. “By increasing our working interest, we are immediately recognizing substantial cash flow that is accretive for shareholders. We know and understand the Sanish field extremely well and are very comfortable with the rate of return we are achieving.”

