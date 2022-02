The Ottawa Senators’ blue line is playing much better lately, but that doesn’t mean the team’s general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion shouldn’t try to acquire a true top-four defenseman leading up to the trade deadline on Mar. 21. Heading into next season, only three players should be considered locks for a spot on the top two defense pairings. A quality veteran is still needed to complete them. If he had one, Dorion could then throw open the third pairing to competition among his remaining roster players and promising prospects with the Senators’ farm team in Belleville.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO