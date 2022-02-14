Get that extra makeup pizazz for your Valentine's Day night

We all know that the most important relationship you have is with yourself, and while we are certainly not ones to shy away from buying ourselves flowers, chocolate or a beautiful dinner to prove it, there’s just something about a gorgeous new Valentine’s Day beauty treat that just feels right. Whether you’re going out or staying in, celebrating love with your S.O. or friends, or soaking up the vibes solo, we can bet there’s a new candle, fragrance, swaggy DIY mani or face mask that might just take your evening to the next level.
