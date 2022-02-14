Get that extra makeup pizazz for your Valentine's Day night

Going out on Valentine’s Day is vastly overrated. Someone had to say it. If you want to avoid the crowds of anxious couples booking up reservations at hot restaurants, there is nothing wrong with planning a home-bound romantic night to mark the holiday. In anticipation of Monday, Feb. 14, Amazon has set up Valentine’s Day shops, offering some of the essentials you’ll need to make this holiday special for your loved one and yourself. Date night is an important part of the holiday and whether you plan on having a romantic dinner with wine and cocktails or a spa night, there is something for everyone.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO