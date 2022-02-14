ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Get that extra makeup pizazz for your Valentine's Day night

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Nitta has more than 24 years of professional hair and makeup experience....

www.fox13now.com

thezoereport.com

Tia Mowry’s Latest Glam Is Peak Valentine’s Day Makeup Inspo

Even if you’re not super into Valentine’s Day, you have to admit that it has its perks. There’s the obvious benefit of enjoying massively discounted candy on February 15, but the holiday is also a great opportunity to dust off your brightly colored makeup and experiment with some playful looks. Though there’s obviously no rule dictating what shades are and are not allowed on V-Day, the most festive Valentine’s Day makeup incorporates the traditional pinks and reds — and that doesn’t just apply to lip color. Tia Mowry’s recent beauty look is a great reminder that nothing says love is in the air quite like a bold pink eyeshadow look.
MAKEUP
HuffingtonPost

10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re spending it with your significant other, your friends or your cat, we’re all about having an on-theme manicure moment. Red and pink are classic choices for Valentine’s Day, but they aren’t the only option. “I always love...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Asks: Is It Time To Get Serious?

Love is unpredictable — which is why it's the most popular topic to bring up during psychic readings, intuitive sessions, and other forms of spiritual fortune-telling. And with Valentine's Day coming up, we all have the same question on our minds, whether we're in love, single, or in a situationship: What's in store for our love lives? While we can't tell you your fate, we can take a peak into what might be around the corner for your V-Day with a tarot reading.
LIFESTYLE
GreenMatters

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Here’s How to Get Rid of Your Ex’s Clothes, Sustainably

The single most polarizing holiday of the year is coming up on Feb. 14. Although Valentine's Day is generally beloved by those who are in love and have a date planned, it's often dreaded by those who are spending it single. And if Valentine's Day makes you want to stop believing in love and throw all of your ex's belongings in the garbage disposal, we support you — but before you do so, we want to make sure you're getting rid of all that junk responsibly.
ADVOCACY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This Valentine's Day makeup tutorial is the most creative we've ever seen

Pinch, punch, etc etc – February is finally upon us, which means it's officially Valentine's Day makeup tutorial season. Duh. As ever, our friends over on TikTok are already going viral with some incredible looks inspired by the day of lurrrve – including one that's giving us serious Euphoria vibes.
MAKEUP
Register Citizen

Get Ahead of Your Valentine's Day Plans by Ordering Your Flowers Now

It's easy to get caught up in running a business, networking for new potential clients, and keeping your employees and current clients happy. The life of an entrepreneur is a demanding one, so it's unsurprising that you may forget important dates from time to time. We're here to remind you that Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You don't want to forget that special day for that special someone, so check an important item off your to-do list by securing a Teleflora Holiday Credit.
SHOPPING
bestproducts.com

The Best Word Gifts to Get Your Wordle-Obsessed Partner for Valentine’s Day

At this point, the game Wordle needs virtually no introduction. It is a five-letter word-puzzle phenomenon that, over just a few weeks in early 2022, made Twitter a much more wholesome place to be: Think countless word nerds sharing their streaks and progress in the form of emoji squares. Although the game has recently been acquired by The New York Times and may not always be the free, minimalist online haven it is right now, this small stress-relieving balm has given us something fun and just-challenging-enough to look forward to each day.
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Valentine’s Day 2022: Get these wine accessories, games and candles for the perfect date night in

Going out on Valentine’s Day is vastly overrated. Someone had to say it. If you want to avoid the crowds of anxious couples booking up reservations at hot restaurants, there is nothing wrong with planning a home-bound romantic night to mark the holiday. In anticipation of Monday, Feb. 14, Amazon has set up Valentine’s Day shops, offering some of the essentials you’ll need to make this holiday special for your loved one and yourself. Date night is an important part of the holiday and whether you plan on having a romantic dinner with wine and cocktails or a spa night, there is something for everyone.
SHOPPING
wmay.com

Top Places To Get Your Sweetheart Something Sweet For Valentine’s Day

A traditional Valentine’s Day includes some “must haves” – dinner reservations at a romantic place, flowers, and something sweet like chocolates!. Check out these places to get your sweetheart some delicious chocolate and other tasty sweets in and around the 217!. Cocoa Blue Chocolates. 117 East...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Valentine’s Day ideas

(Sponsored)- Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some delicious Valentine’s Day ideas. Whether you’re celebrating with your Galentine or Valentine, Santa Margherita Wines are perfect for Valentine’s Day. Lindt, the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, has an amazing collection that can help enchant and elevate any Valentine’s Day celebration.
CELEBRATIONS
wwisradio.com

Get Ready To Dig A Little Deeper When You Buy Flowers For Your Sweetie On Valentine’s Day

Just like many other areas of the economy, the supply of flowers is low and the demand as Valentine’s Day approaches is high. You’re going to pay more. Green Bay flower shop owners tell N-B-C 26 News they have experienced shortages of everything from vases, to floral foam, to the core product. They’ve been planning for months to make sure they would be stocked up. Prices are expected to be a minimum of 15-to-20 percent higher than last year. The cost of roses is up in some cases by 50 percent – going from three-to-six dollars all the way up to five-to-10 dollars for a single rose.
GREEN BAY, WI
osidenews.com

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Get Creative with Your Love at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station

San Diego CA— There is no greater gift than something from the heart. Get creative and show your love with something as unique as your special someone from one of the amazing local artisans and boutiques at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. A beautiful location with many unique shopping experiences and gift options, ARTS DISTRICT Liberty station has everything you need to help you express your love.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

You can get your ex’s name printed on a waste bin in time for Valentine’s Day

Jilted lovers and feuding exes can now get the names of their bygone partners printed on a waste bin, ahead of Valentine’s Day.Waste management company BusinessWaste.co.uk is giving 50,000 people the chance to display how they really feel about their exes and name a bin after them for free.According to the website, all people have to do is fill in an online form and choose a bin size. The named bins, which are bright green in colour, will be used for commercial business waste and will appear around the UK.A description for the service reads: “If you’ve ever thought your...
RELATIONSHIPS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Indulge in a Date-Night Dessert this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day calls for a special date night out that ends with a deliciously decadent dessert. Here are a few that have caught our eye and are now on the permanent must-try list. 1 of 6. Expand. Experience a New Orleans delicacy without leaving the Valley. The Bayou’s beignets...
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

The Viral TikTok Makeup Hack That Makes Your Eyes Pop

A makeup artist's highlighting hack to make eyes pop is gaining popularity on TikTok. To test the hack, you only need a liquid highlighter and an eyeshadow brush. See one editor's results from using the highlighter hack. When scrolling TikTok a few weeks ago (as one does), I came across...
MAKEUP
FASHION Magazine |

14 Beauty Products to Buy For Yourself This Valentine’s Day

We all know that the most important relationship you have is with yourself, and while we are certainly not ones to shy away from buying ourselves flowers, chocolate or a beautiful dinner to prove it, there’s just something about a gorgeous new Valentine’s Day beauty treat that just feels right. Whether you’re going out or staying in, celebrating love with your S.O. or friends, or soaking up the vibes solo, we can bet there’s a new candle, fragrance, swaggy DIY mani or face mask that might just take your evening to the next level.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Tower 28 Has 2 New ShineOn Lip Jelly Shades You’ll Love

If Lil Mama knew about Tower 28’s Lip ShineOn Jellies back in 2008, she would’ve written an entire verse about them. These shine-shine glosses first dropped in 2020 and became an instant fan favorite, and now the brand has even more in store for its followers. Available on its website on Feb. 15, Tower 28 is dropping two new Lip ShineOn Jellies, and they only cost $15 each.
MAKEUP

