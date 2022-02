NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A lawsuit accusing IBM (IBM.N) of pushing out older workers has some new unflattering details. Company executives used the term “dinobabies” and “dated maternal workforce” in communications about an accelerated change program in a quest to hire millennials. According to the plaintiff, the company founded in 1911 wants to up its cool factor to be more like Amazon.com , Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and even buttoned-down consultancy Accenture . Yet, there are better ways IBM boss Arvind Krishna can entice youth.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO