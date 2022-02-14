‘My Bloody Valentine’: Horror News Network Looks Back

Another 1983 that almost made the list but, in the end, didn’t, is Krull. A sort of sci-fi fantasy movie from director Peter Yates, Krull has all of the necessary elements to be great: a crackerjack cast featuring Ken Marshall, Alun Armstrong, Liam Neeson, Robbie Coltrane, and Lysette Anthony; a decent looking fantasy world; a cool weapon (the Glaive, something every fantasy movie nerd would love to have), and the cyclops known as Cyclops (naturally). And yet, while movie is fun and worth watching, it doesn’t quite work. It goes on too long, the story is incomprehensible, and the various pieces of it just don’t gel. It’s one of those movies where the idea of it is what’s great, where the actual thing is seriously lacking. The Cyclops also dies in the movie, which is just unacceptable. Yes, the death is heroic and all that, but I still am not over it almost four decades later because he couldn’t be in a sequel and that’s just wrong (I went as the Cyclops for Halloween one year when I was a kid goddamit. You don’t just kill a character like that in a movie).

