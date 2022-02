Sunday, February 13, 2022 9:36 PM Local Time (about 6 hours and 1 minute ago) There is already 550,000 in the middle from preflop and flop action. The board reads . Paul Snead checked in the lojack. Directly to his left, in the hijack, Brian Altman bet 300,000. Snead called.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO