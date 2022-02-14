Cochran finds peace, success lifting weights

For decades, there has been debate over the appropriate age for youth to begin resistance training. The old wives’ tale that it will stunt a child’s growth, claims that it reduces flexibility, and even worse, can cause serious injury. Fortunately, the majority of these claims have been debunked by research. It has been shown that resistance training is extremely safe for children, particularly compared to other sporting activities. Despite this research, a majority stance on when exactly to begin resistance training has never been firmly established. As a coach, I have been fortunate to work with athletes of all ages, including those in the ‘youth’ category (5-14 years old). When asked by a parent or fellow coach when they should start allowing their child/athlete to resistance train, my answer is always a resounding “as soon as possible.”

