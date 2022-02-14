HCEDA launches Minority-Owned Business Directory

LOS ANGELES, USA (February 10, 2022) – In an effort to solve an ongoing industry gap for independent label owners, Vydia has created the Vydia+ Partner Directory– a centralized database of reputable and vetted third-party vendors, available to all industry professionals via the Vydia website. Launched on February 9, 2022, Vydia+ spans every need in the industry highlighting service providers in digital marketing, publicity, booking/touring, recording equipment, merchandising, video/audio production, music management software, and so much more.
Comments / 0