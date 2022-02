Too often leaders see diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as a series of incremental initiatives that are dispensable when faced with competing business priorities or in times of crisis. Such was the case when the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn hit–quickly slashing DEI budgets. It took a spotlight on the disparate impact of the pandemic on women and marginalized groups, and even more intense scrutiny of systemic racism following the murder of George Floyd, before leaders once more turned attention back to DEI.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO