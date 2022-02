So did Jenny Durkan just unlock her phone and hand it to strangers or what? A forensic analysis (that was supposed to come out almost a year ago) has found that ~SoMeOnE~ manually set Jenny Durkan’s phone to delete text messages, which is a felony. The setting was changed on the same day Durkan's phone was submerged in some salt water. The report doesn’t say who changed the setting, or whether Durkan intentionally submerged her phone. “I did not change the retention settings on my phone,” she said, which must mean that someone else had access to it, right? Either that, or she’s lying to us, but she wouldn’t do that, would she? That’s what bad guys do.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO