ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A few cents here. A few dollars there. And soon inflation begins to take a noticeable toll on take-home pay. At some point, those rising prices impacting how and where we spend. And small businesses that depend on discretionary spending know that well. “I worked 45-50 hours a week, five days a week,” says Richard Spiva, co-owner of Nicole Louis Salon in Arlington. But that was before COVID-19. In the two years since the pandemic shut down offices and face-to-face businesses Spiva says, “I’ve lost a third of my clientele. (It’s) been absolutely devastating to our income.” Now, Spiva and his wife, co-owner...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO