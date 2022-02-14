Please Enable JavaScript

Hospitals are yanking people off waiting lists for donated organs if they refuse to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations. According to officials, the hospitals are following standards set by transplant organizations to give available organs to those with the best chances of survival. The American Society of Transplantation recommends that “all transplant candidates and their household members should have completed the full complement of recommended vaccinations,” including vaccines for COVID-19.
People have been “fishing” mucus out of their eyes on TikTok, and experts have warned it could impact their vision as well as their mental health. On the popular app, people have been posting videos showing how they remove strings of mucus from under their eyes with cotton swabs.
A 31-year-old patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital was removed from a heart transplant waiting list due to a policy that requires people on organ transplant waitlists to have received the COVID-19 vaccine and several other CDC-recommended vaccines. Art Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the...
The family of a Massachusetts man who claims he’s been denied a heart transplant because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 is speaking out this week, saying they are devastated over a hospital policy that says he isn’t eligible to have the procedure. David Ferguson Jr., known as...
PITTSBURGH — If you’ve ever had a root canal or tooth extraction, you might have been handed a prescription for Vicodin or another opioid painkiller to help you recover after your procedure. Opioids have routinely been prescribed to adults and children for dental procedures for decades, and dentists...
An Oklahoma woman is sending a message to other women taking care of the people they love. She doesn't want them to neglect their own health the way she did. "It is a love story. It is Valentine's story," said Jeannie Buck Smith. 15 years of marriage and Jeannie Buck...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
OMAHA, Neb. — When Kayla Tripp got pregnant during the pandemic, she had one goal. "I wanted to do what was best for him," Tripp said. Her doctor assured her getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the best decision for her and baby Oliver, who was born in September. "I...
Health systems have been introducing "hospital-at-home" programs in the last few years to offer patients more convenience and reduce readmissions. Here are five companies that have been working with health systems on hospital-at-home initiatives. Biofourmis. In December 2020, digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis launched a virtual hospital-at-home program...
689 days. It had been 689 days since my kids’ last taste of normalcy. Our story isn’t that different from many of yours. My daughters — Avery, 5, and Lila, 3 — are pandemic kids. In March 2020, Avery was in pull-ups, and Lila was still nursing. When we were told to isolate from the world, we, like most of our neighbors, did so. Our entire support system was gone in a flash.
Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's been a lot of discussion online after a man in a Boston hospital was denied a heart transplant based on his vaccination status. In a GoFundMe account set up by the man's friend, the organizer wrote: "He was accepted to be a candidate for heart transplant. The bad news is that the transplant board will not actively list him due to his vaccination status."
Screening for hepatitis B antibodies and vaccinating pregnant women without immunity appears to be a cost-effective health measure, according to a recent analysis published in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Malavika Prabhu, MD, of the division of maternal-fetal medicine and department of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York,...
Promising research from The University of Toledo suggests it might be possible to cure Type I diabetes by reprogramming a patient's own immune cells to heal the pancreas and restore the body's ability to make insulin. The project, led by Dr. Juan Jaume, could revolutionize management of a disease affecting...
Despite a constant, high-pitched ringing in her ears and the inability to enjoy most of her favorite foods anymore, Carina Graham knows her COVID-19 infection could have turned out a lot worse. "The infection itself was pretty mild really because all I got was the fatigue, I was really tired,...
Those receiving Social Security payments may be wondering if President’s Day 2022 will affect their check in any way. Luckily, it seems there’s nothing to worry about concerning delays. Holidays such as New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are federal holidays and as such, can...
Comments / 0