Please Enable JavaScript

689 days. It had been 689 days since my kids’ last taste of normalcy. Our story isn’t that different from many of yours. My daughters — Avery, 5, and Lila, 3 — are pandemic kids. In March 2020, Avery was in pull-ups, and Lila was still nursing. When we were told to isolate from the world, we, like most of our neighbors, did so. Our entire support system was gone in a flash.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO