Please Enable JavaScript

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […]
Under a Biden administration rule, health care workers in roughly half of the states have until Thursday to obtain their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks. While some people are happy about the mandate, others...
In 1900, Iowa was one of the 10 largest states in America based on population, according to the Census Bureau. Today, it is the 19th smallest. Florida, now the nation’s third largest state, ranked 32nd in 1900, behind Oklahoma and Maine. California, today the most populous state, ranked 21st, behind Mississippi. New York, which then […]
A pair of so-called alternate electors sued this week to block the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol from getting their phone records. Kelli Ward, the Arizona GOP chair, and her husband, Michael Ward, argued in papers filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona that the congressional panel should be prevented from getting their phone records because they are doctors.
The GOP lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to the three false-statement charges. Not having it: A federal judge has denied Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's (R-Neb.) request to have his trial on false-statement charges moved from Los Angeles to Omaha. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said in a five-page order...
A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When three federal judges last month blocked Alabama’s new Republican-backed map of U.S. congressional districts as likely discriminatory against Black voters, they said they were applying “settled law” and that the outcome was not even close. An increasingly assertive conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court...
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pandemic health emergency ends. Some might sign up for different insurance. Many others are bound to get lost in the transition. State Medicaid agencies for months have been preparing...
See how Oregon will be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned. One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
Medicare and Medi-Cal are pulling their contracts with Kingston Healthcare Center on Real Road because of numerous failures, likely spelling the end of a nursing home where documented problems multiplied early in the pandemic and may have contributed to a deadly outbreak. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services...
More than seven years after federal officials told states that Medicaid must cover treatments like applied behavior analysis for children with autism, all 50 states are finally following through, advocates say. Just this month, Texas became the 50th state to add autism services, including ABA, for children enrolled in Medicaid.
The corrections systems at the city and state level are in chaos. Just this week, three people were stabbed in three days at a prison in Bonne Terre, four teens escaped from a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis, and some nut mailed the director of Missouri prisons an envelope full of white powder, leading to the evacuation of the Missouri Department of Corrections' headquarters in Jefferson City. (The only good news is that white powder was just crushed up Acetaminophen.)
Nicholas Stephanopoulos is the Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. Will anything be left of the Voting Rights Act after the Supreme Court finishes with it? It’s looking pretty grim. In 2013, the Supreme Court dismantled the part of the law that required states with a history of discrimination to get approval for changes to election rules. Last year, the court all but eliminated minority voters’ ability to use another part of the law to challenge discriminatory voting restrictions. Now, the court has signaled its interest in frustrating the law’s aim of ensuring that minority voters are adequately represented.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two St. Louis lawyers who made national headlines after waving guns at racial injustice protesters marching in front of their home in 2020, had their law licenses suspended indefinitely by the Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday. The suspensions were stayed and the two were placed on probation for 1 year.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm...
The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Good morning to you, doctor. DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: Good morning. MARGARET BRENNAN:...
In a 2021 class-action lawsuit of Beaudette v. McDonough, brought by the National Veterans’ Legal Services Program, or NVLSP, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, or CAVC, opened the door for individuals denied access to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, or CAFC, to appeal their denials to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.
