The eBike Made for Boaters: JackRabbit Micro eBike

In 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda made its debut, and this time around it was offered in convertible and hardtop coupe versions along with the fastback. While the car still shared some components with the Valiant, the '67 Barracuda was given a complete redesign along with its very own sheetmetal. If in the market for a classic Barracuda that is likely to turn heads no matter where it goes, look no further than this beautiful example.

