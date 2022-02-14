The eBike Made for Boaters: JackRabbit Micro eBike

The Oldsmobile 442 option package was introduced as an option package for the Olds Cutlass in April of 1964. The 4-4-2 name came from the four-barrel carb, four-speed transmission, and dual exhaust that were included in the package. The 442 was based on Oldsmobile’s B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package that added twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The Oldsmobile 442 remained a Cutlass option package until 1968, when it became a standalone model in the Oldsmobile line.
