Cars

The eBike Made for Boaters: JackRabbit Micro eBike

By Staff
boatingmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn’t your average eBike: The JackRabbit is a micro eBike that’s only 24...

www.boatingmag.com

boatingmag.com

How to Install a Windshield Wiper System on Your Boat

The editors at Boating have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Better Boating with Imtra ». Though often overlooked,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fox News

Jeep is going 2-wheeling with off-road electric scooter

Jeep may be best known for its 4x4s, but its newest model is a 1x2. The automaker has partnered with Razor on an electric scooter that's designed to go off-road like its SUVs. The RX200 features heavy duty 8-inch tires with a knobby tread that can handle rough terrain, if not extreme rock crawling.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Get Run Over By Train And Drive Away: There's A Catch

Could a Tesla Model S get hit by a train and continue driving? Sure, if it wasn't hit too hard, or it wasn't hit in specific areas. However, if a Tesla was completely run over by a fast-moving train, it's unlikely it would be operable following the collision, and its occupants would almost certainly perish.
TRAFFIC
Motorious

Turn Every Head In This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda

In 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda made its debut, and this time around it was offered in convertible and hardtop coupe versions along with the fastback. While the car still shared some components with the Valiant, the '67 Barracuda was given a complete redesign along with its very own sheetmetal. If in the market for a classic Barracuda that is likely to turn heads no matter where it goes, look no further than this beautiful example.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

What Small SUV Has the Quietest Ride?

The small SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in America. Thanks to the competitiveness of the segment, automakers have developed small SUV models with different strengths like comfort, fuel efficiency, and off-roading prowess. Some drivers appreciate a quiet cabin more than others. What small SUV has the quietest ride?
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS Officially Revealed With VW ID.5 GTX Power

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV as it's known by its full name is not a real coupe for obvious reasons, but it's still interesting if you can get past its confusing name. Although we've been promised a high-performance RS variant of the conventionally shaped Enyaq, the sleeker derivative is getting it first. As expected, the all-electric RS is a Czech equivalent of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX.
CARS
Inhabitat.com

Thundertruck is a cool concept for an electric vehicle

The Thundertruck electric vehicle is a rugged and futuristic solar truck concept with solar-charging batwings up top to charge off-grid. But does someone actually make it? Not yet. The Thundertruck EV is an 800-horsepower electric truck complete with interior and exterior renderings and a PR campaign. Dreamed up by Los Angeles advertising agency Wolfgang L.A., Thundertruck concept “challenges current automotive design principles.”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here’s What You’ll Pay for the Top 3 Compact Pickup Trucks

Small trucks are ideal for anyone looking for a pickup truck but don’t want the hassle of driving something huge. The advantages of compact pickup trucks include ease of driving and parking as well as the ability to haul a bunch of stuff when necessary. If you’re in the market for a compact pickup truck, you’ll want to have an idea of what you can expect to pay. This is how much the best small trucks will cost you.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Norwegian Startup Fresco Shows Eight-Seater 1,000-Km / 620-Mile EV

We first heard of Fresco, a Norwegian EV startup named after the futurist and social engineer Jacque Fresco, back in 2019 when it showed off the design for a new electric sedan called the Fresco Reverie. And that was also the last time we heard of Fresco until today when the company teased a new design for a different EV with a claimed projected range of 1,000 km or about 620 miles on one charge.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Hot Rod 1966 Oldsmobile 442 Holiday Coupe Auction Bound

The Oldsmobile 442 option package was introduced as an option package for the Olds Cutlass in April of 1964. The 4-4-2 name came from the four-barrel carb, four-speed transmission, and dual exhaust that were included in the package. The 442 was based on Oldsmobile’s B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package that added twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The Oldsmobile 442 remained a Cutlass option package until 1968, when it became a standalone model in the Oldsmobile line.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS

