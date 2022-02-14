Top stories

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

More evidence that COVID infection brings long-term heart risks. Five ways to fall asleep...

source.wustl.edu

pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 38 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Reaction Mixed to Human Services Commissioner’s Proposal to Express Gratitude to Police for Doing “Better Job”
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

How long will your three free N95 masks last?

The White House announced Wednesday that N95s from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile will be available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, with the caveat that the distribution will be limited to three masks per person. Given the conflicting (or at least confusing) instructions about what masks...
U.S. POLITICS
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Food52

Meet the Black Cannabis Innovators Revolutionizing Legal Weed

In The Green Scene, there's no such thing as a silly question about cannabis. What's the difference between THC and CBD? How the heck do I make edibles at home? What home design advice can dispensaries teach me? Kick back—we have the answers. Drinks industry veteran Darnell Smith started...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wustl.edu

Six innovators named National Academy of Inventors senior members

Six researchers from Washington University in St. Louis have been named senior members of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Richard Axelbaum, PhD, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, along with five researchers at the School of Medicine — David T. Curiel, MD, PhD; James W. Janetka, PhD; Gregory M. Lanza, MD, PhD; Robi D. Mitra, PhD; and Jennifer N. Silva, MD — are being recognized for their success in patents, licensing and commercialization, and for producing technologies that have the potential to have a significant impact on the welfare of society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Upcoming events

Ivan Bujan, postdoctoral fellow in women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences, will give a virtual presentation on health as it relates to ideologies of race, gender, sexuality, ability and class. 11. FEB. Embracing divergent viewpoints. 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. In honor of Black History Month, Olin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

The Great Man Theory

From acclaimed, Whiting Award-winning author Teddy Wayne, MFA ’07, the hilarious, incisive, yet deeply poignant story of a liberal armchair-revolutionary desperate to save America from itself. Paul is a recently demoted adjunct instructor of freshman comp, a divorced but doting Brooklyn father, and a self-described “curmudgeonly crank” cataloging his...
BROOKLYN, NY
MyArkLaMiss

Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tyson Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wustl.edu

Brainy birds may fare better under climate change

Many North American migratory birds are shrinking in size as temperatures have warmed over the past 40 years. But those with very big brains, relative to their body size, did not shrink as much as smaller-brained birds, according to new research from Washington University in St. Louis. The study is the first to identify a direct link between cognition and animal response to human-made climate change.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Don’t smash that bug!

We squish ’em, smash ’em, fear ’em, scare ’em, spray ’em, sweep ’em, flick ’em and generally misunderstand them. But perhaps it’s time we rethink our relationship to our tiny, multi-legged invertebrate friends who have been around since long before we humans got here — and will be here long after we’re gone. Insects might be the most misunderstood inhabitants of our natural world, but there is much they can teach us, and there’s plenty of research is going on to do just that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Design for good

No other discipline operates at the intersection of innovation and creativity as does fashion. Each year, beautiful, bold and creative masterpieces are showcased around the world on runways, online and in print. Fashion changes us and it changes our world, providing an opportunity for a distinct, positive impact. Great fashion design not only makes us look better, it helps us be better. Here’s how:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Diabetes, metabolic syndrome in mice treated with novel class of compounds

A study in mice — led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — shows that a new class of compounds the scientists developed can improve multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome. An increasingly common group of conditions that often occur together, metabolic syndrome includes type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, fat buildup in the liver, and excess body fat, especially around the waist. This syndrome often leads to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

One of the nation’s earliest student films gets new life

It is 1916. In a little more than a year, the United States will enter the Great War that is already raging in Europe. But for now, World War I is just a small article in the pages of Student Life, squeezed in between cigarette ads and stories about seances at McMillan Hall: “War effects English universities.” Apparently, there weren’t enough students to keep Cambridge University open.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Good as gold

It’s among the most dramatic of international sports moments you probably never saw, performed by a Washington University in St. Louis alumna who never wore a red and green uniform. On Aug. 28, 2021, Kendall Gretsch, who earned her degree in biomedical engineering in 2014 from the McKelvey School...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

A debt of gratitude

Once again, health is on all of our minds this winter; some days, it seems, to the exclusion of all else. And as chancellor of not just the six schools on the Danforth Campus, but also of Washington University School of Medicine, my thoughts are frequently with the more than 12,000 physicians, scientists, scholars and staff who serve the region’s health-care needs on our Medical Campus and beyond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Sherraden, Huang help edit special journal issue

Margaret S. Sherraden, research professor at the Brown School; Jin Huang, research associate professor at the Brown School; and colleagues have guest-edited a special issue of the research journal Families in Society. “Building Financial Capability and Assets in America’s Families,” the journal’s January–March 2022 issue, features works on financial well-being:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCRG.com

Local cardiologist shares top 5 list for making hearts healthier

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wustl.edu

Asking big questions about the role of science, engineering

Did you know that the man who helped develop the fertilizers that make it possible to feed the world also championed the military use of poison gas?. Fritz Haber, a German chemist, won the 1918 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for inventing a process key to creating synthetic fertilizers that contribute to two-thirds of annual global food production. Haber is also called “the father of chemical warfare” for creating ways to weaponize poisonous gases during World War I.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Antibodies improve in quality for months after COVID-19 vaccination

Rising antibody quality may partially compensate for falling levels. For at least six months after COVID-19 vaccination, antibodies produced by immune cells become steadily more formidable and more precisely targeted against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study of the antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

