SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There was a call for immigrant workers to take the day off Monday, in the Bay Area and across the country. Organizers of, “A Day Without Immigrants” want to illustrate the value of the work immigrants do in society and keep pressure on the president and Congress to pass immigration reform. Immigrant workers gathered at San Francisco’s Federal Building instead of their workplaces. They wanted their absence to be felt. “A day when immigrant communities don’t go to work, don’t go to school and don’t buy anything is a way to exert our political muscle and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO