On February 12, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Troopers were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian collision located on Interstate-5 northbound to Beltline Hwy. A preliminary investigation revealed a female driver came across a mattress blocking a lane on the flyover. She turned on her hazard lights and removed the mattress from the roadway. As she walked back to her vehicle, a red pickup came around the corner at a high rate of speed and struck the pedestrian.

