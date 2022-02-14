Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 1

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie has topped out the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, a 510-room hospitality project in metro Dallas. Omni Resorts is developing the property in partnership with the City of Frisco and the PGA of America, which is in the midst of relocating its headquarters from South Florida to the northern Dallas suburb. The relocation represents a total investment of $520 million for Frisco. Guests of the hotel will have access to two 18-hole courses, a 10-hole short course and a two-acre putting green, as well as 12 food and beverage options, three pools, a spa and 127,000 square feet of meeting and event space. SB Architects designed the project. Completion is slated for spring 2023.

