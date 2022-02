A popular crypto analyst is laying out a road map for where Bitcoin (BTC) is headed in the coming months as well as the rest of 2022. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten tells his 510,000 YouTube subscribers that despite Bitcoin’s dramatic fall from a November all-time high (ATH) above $69,000 to under $34,000 on January 24th, it has actually held up better than expected by not dipping below the $30,000 mark.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO