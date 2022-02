If you're one of the few still holding on to your fake Christmas tree a month after the holidays, then first of all, I'm so proud of you. And second, I have a solution so you can dodge any annoying decor questions about why you haven't taken down your Christmas tree — until Feb. 15, that is. Recently, more and more TikTokers and Instagram users have shown off their Valentine's Day trees, or the Christmas trees they've now decorated with candy hearts, red ribbon, and other cute Valentine's Day decor because they want to keep the decorative, festive holiday spirit going . . . or they don't have the heart (or the energy) to take down the tree.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO