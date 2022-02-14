ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Frisco City Council discusses potentially stricter regulations on animal sourcing at pet stores

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago

Frisco City Council members recently weighed whether...

frisco.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Council approves building code changes

Wylie building code ordinances got a refresh last week. Wylie City Council held two public hearings and voted to approve several changes to the building codes at the Feb. 8 council meeting. Plans Examiner Chris Montgomery said building codes are updated every three years and all changes will go into...
WYLIE, TX
delawarepublic.org

Newark City Council discusses pay raises for council and mayor

Would giving Newark’s mayor and city council a raise draw more interest in running for office? One councilman believes that’s the case. Councilman Jason Lawhorn proposed the raises at Monday’s Newark City Council meeting after this year’s April election was canceled due to lack of interest by city residents to run for office.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Frisco City Council
wrul.com

Carmi City Council Discusses Bonds and Policies

The Carmi City Council held a public hearing along with the second meeting of the month on February 15th, 2022. During the public hearing concerning the intent of the City to refinance bonds, Keith Botsch said that every 10 years they reevaluate the bonds and make this decision. Since bond rates are currently down and they already hold bonds, this would save the City of Carmi money. Since they would be transitioning to alternate revenue bonds, which are paid for with utility funds, or in some cases, an extension of property tax is made to make ends meet. Following the public hearing, the council approved Ordinance 1582 and Ordinance 1583 pertaining to the bonds and will move forward with the refinance.
CARMI, IL
dbknews.com

College Park City Council discusses city redistricting commission logistics

As the once-a-decade redistricting process for the city of College Park begins, the College Park City Council discussed two potential changes to the process on Tuesday to ensure lines are drawn fairly. College Park is divided into four districts, with two council members representing each. The district boundaries are reconsidered...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Advocate

Greenville City Council discusses projects, contracts

GREENVILLE — The City Council of Greenville held its regular meeting on Feb. 15. The first item on the agenda was a zoning amendment recommendation from limited industrial commercial to planned unit development on North Broadway. The Planning and Zoning committee gave this amendment unfavorable recommendation, which council voted to accept.
GREENVILLE, OH
KVUE

City animal officials at odds over potential microchip mandate for pet owners

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the Austin Monitor, local animal officials have been butting heads over a potential citywide microchip mandate for pet owners across the city. Following a recent study by researchers at the University of Texas, some members of Austin's Animal Advisory Commission encouraged...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
DFW Community News

Murphy City Council approves crossing

After initiating a study based on data collected by four local Girl Scouts, Murphy City Council voted to approve the installation of crossing lights at the intersection of Betsy Lane and Oriole Drive during the Feb. 15 council meeting. The Scouts of Troop 7901, Avleen Randhawa, Lizzie Mathes, Vienna Thompson...
MURPHY, TX
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida City Council Begins Amplified Sound Discussion

The innocent-sounding title “Amplified Sound Discussion,” was already a hot topic before it came before the Salida City Council work session on Monday evening, Feb 14. Ahead of the work session, the city received no less than 147 emails and letters regarding the topic of music in the streets, most of them in support of allowing amplified music outdoors.
SALIDA, CO
mainstreetnews.com

Jefferson city council begins discussion on housing specifications

A constant topic of discussion among the Jefferson City Council lately has been housing, particularly lot sizes, building materials and affordability. At Monday’s (Feb. 14) council meeting, the council held preliminary discussions on creating solutions for the housing issues in the city. Each council member prioritized a different issue, though the most prevalent issue was quality.
JEFFERSON, GA
NewsWest 9

Odessa City Council discusses plans for downtown

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council talked about downtown during their work session on February 15. City Manager Michael Marrero said that the Marriott could generate $1.5 million in hotel-motel taxes by September. For now, the city will retain all of that money. Another item that was discussed...
ODESSA, TX
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council members discuss draft of marijuana regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council looked over a draft proposal for marijuana regulations at its workshop on Monday evening. In the city’s April 2020 municipal elections, voters approved ballot measures allowing for the sale and regulation of marijuana within city limits. The proposal includes limiting...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
culvercitycrossroads.com

City Council to Discuss Returning to Live Meetings

As the City Council returns to session on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, it will be considering whether to return to live meetings. The action item (A-3) will discuss requiring proof of vaccination status, and will also extend to committees and commissions. It’s not entirely a whim of the council; AB 361, which references the Brown Act on keeping meetings accessible to the public, must be updated on a regular basis.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Portland Tribune

City Council discusses priorities for upcoming year

A number of the new initiatives added this year relate to sustainability and protecting the natural environment. The Lake Oswego City Council ironed out the projects it wants to prioritize for the next year during a goal setting retreat Saturday, Feb. 12. The results are yet-to-be finalized. But some of...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Central Michigan Life

City Commission discusses potential increase to marijuana licenses

Mount Pleasant City Commission held a work session regarding the medical and recreational marijuana licenses permitted in the city at its Feb. 14 meeting. There are currently 5 locations with either a provisioning center license, a retailer license or both. The work session's goal was to understand the commissioners' feelings for increasing that number, but to not decide on anything yet.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy