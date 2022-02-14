Frisco City Council discusses potentially stricter regulations on animal sourcing at pet stores

The Carmi City Council held a public hearing along with the second meeting of the month on February 15th, 2022. During the public hearing concerning the intent of the City to refinance bonds, Keith Botsch said that every 10 years they reevaluate the bonds and make this decision. Since bond rates are currently down and they already hold bonds, this would save the City of Carmi money. Since they would be transitioning to alternate revenue bonds, which are paid for with utility funds, or in some cases, an extension of property tax is made to make ends meet. Following the public hearing, the council approved Ordinance 1582 and Ordinance 1583 pertaining to the bonds and will move forward with the refinance.

