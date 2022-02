Starting tomorrow, players will be able to partake in a new beta for PS5 & PS4 System Software. While the PS4 system update is nothing particularly exciting or new, the PS5 system software update highlights some interesting features coming to the console within the next year, as well as testing out a feature for bugs and glitches that’ll become a prominent part of the future within the consoles lifecycle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO