RESTORATION COMPLETE: All power outages caused by ice storm restored, MLGW says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All original power outages caused by the February 3 ice storm have been restored by Memphis Light, Gas and Water and contracted crews, the utility reported Monday night.

The utility company had set a deadline of Feb. 12 for all the power to be restored.

According to MLGW, damage done by the storm interrupted power for more than 233,000 MLGW customers.

For comparison, the ice storm of February 1994 interrupted power for 281,000 customers, MLGW said.

February’s storm will go on record as one of the worst weather events to hit the Mid-South.

Ninety outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for help and 78 tree trimming crews also assisted in restoration efforts.

According to MLGW, newer outages are being addressed.

MLGW customers without power should call 544-6500 and report the outage.

The ice storm knocked out power to over 240,000 people and caused nearly $14 million in damages.

On Friday, MLGW hosted a mobile food pantry to help people get fresh food amid the ongoing outages.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said crews are continuing to remove trees and debris from city streets following the storm.

Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
#S Storm#The Ice Storm#Mobile#Extreme Weather#Mlgw#Memphis Light Gas And#Cox Media Group
