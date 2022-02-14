ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns Daily 2/14/2022

clevelandbrowns.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns senior staff writer Andrew Gribble joins Beau and...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Trade? TRADE! The First One Comes On Day 11 #BrownsDailyMockDraftExperiment6 2/15/22

*Note, we do not yet know the exact location of the compensatory pick the Browns will receive for Kwesi being hired in Minnesota, but several of the simulators have now added it as Pick 98. Whether it ends up being Pick 98 we won't find out for a bit, but that's where it will be until we hear otherwise. We do know the pick will be at the end of the 3rd round, so it will be somewhere in that general range. Once comp picks are released by the NFL, which usually happens 3-4 weeks ahead of The Draft, we will update accordingly. For now, 98 is as good as anywhere.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Radio#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandbrowns.com

2022 free agency preview: Which Browns players are eligible to hit the market?

The new league year is 28 days away, which means the Browns have about a month until 26 players on their roster are eligible to receive contract offers from other teams. That's the number of upcoming free agents the Browns currently have on their roster. 15 of those 26 are unrestricted free agents, meaning they can sign with any team as soon as the league calendar turns over on March 16. Five are restricted free agents, which means they can sign an offer sheet with another team that the Browns can match with an offer of their own. The other six players left are exclusive rights free agents, which means they can only sign with the Browns unless the team decides not to tender a qualifying offer to them by March 16.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Super Bowl Odds Revealed For 2022

Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good bet to win the 2022 Super Bowl. In fact, the day-after-Super Bowl betting odds make Cleveland only the third-best bet in their own division. Kevin Stefanski’s troops open at 40:1 odds (per Caesers’ Sports Books) to win Super...
NFL
FOX Sports

Should Cleveland Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney long-term?

After watching their division rival Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI, the Browns now prepare for a particularly turbulent offseason. Five Browns players earning at least $3 million become unrestricted free agents this spring — a figure only surpassed by eight teams — and none have a higher profile or salary than Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy